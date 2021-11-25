Ramagya Sports Academy launches RAP program to bridge the gap between talent and opportunities in Indian sports

November 29, 2021, witnessed the successful conclusion of the "Historical Jingchu Online Show" (Mechanical and Electrical, Hardware and Building Materials) - market activities in Europe, America, and Asia. A total of 43 manufacturing and foreign trade enterprises from hardware tools, machinery equipment, electronics, electrical appliances, building materials, home furnishing, autos, auto parts, and other industries participated in this special event, where more than 500 series of 2,000-odd products were exhibited in the "Global Businesses Matching Online Fair". Meanwhile, video negotiation, 3D technology, big data, and AI-enabled scenario, as well as the "one-to-one online video matchmaking + 365-day perennial exhibition" model were introduced and adopted to build a platform for exhibition, communication, cooperation, and exchange for export enterprises. Another highlight was that, for the first time, the event was linked to the 130th China Import and Export Fair which was successfully resumed offline in October this year. The online exhibition hall of the China Import and Export Fair was created based on the "Historical Jingchu Online Show" platform, and outstanding foreign trade enterprises in Hubei with the most premium and elegant products under recognizable brands were all on the list. Real exhibition scenes in the China Import and Export Fair fully integrated the advantages of two platforms of "China Import and Export Fair" and "Historical Jingchu Online Show" to help enterprises exploit more clients, win better reputation, and achieve richer results.

