Thoughts on Gratitude on this Thanksgiving Day

Cover picture for the article“One of the most amazing phenomena performed by human nature...

Dear Dietitian – Thoughts on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I grew up in a farming community, and by late November, the harvest was complete. Crops that were a year in the making were out of the fields, and relaxation could ensue. The weather had turned to cool, crisp air, and a crackling fire burned in the fireplace on Thanksgiving Day.
In a Nutshell | Thanksgivers dish out some gratitude

Sometimes we lose sight of how important Thanksgiving truly is. Caught up in the turkey or the parades or the standing in lines to buy ridiculously cheap flat-screen TVs, we forget about the need to give thanks and show gratitude. I know I do, and it’s why I need to stop and remind myself what the spirit of the holiday is all about. So, this week I thought I would take the time to show thanks for everything I’m appreciative of:
Letter to the Editor: A day for gratitude

I recently read this definition of gratitude — ”a feeling of reverence for what is given.” That word “reverence” brings to mind God to whom we show, have and give “reverence.” In other words, gratitude, being thankful or giving thanks, has something to do with God. It is good to...
Gratitude abounds at Rockford Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Banquet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal during the holidays. Especially for those who’ve experience homelessness and extreme change-of-life situations during the coronavirus pandemic. The tried and true community support network at the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., aren’t letting a tradition fall by the...
Fun, entertaining, and thoughtful: Bill Cohen's Gratitude Concert Online

Friends. Freedom. Food. Music. Parents. Children. Pets. Laughter. Emotions. And dozens of other things. Despite the virus, racial injustice, and many other challenges, we all have so much to be thankful for. It’s the 8th year for this Thanksgiving-themed concert. Playing piano and guitar, he'll sing songs written by, made famous by, or inspired by, a wide variety of folks --- John Denver, Martin Luther King, the Weavers, Phil Ochs, Louis Armstrong, and Don McLean. Even Johnny Appleseed, Jiminy Cricket, and the “old ladies” on the TV show, “Golden Girls.” On several songs, Ann Fisher will add beautiful flute accompaniment, David Maywhoor will add percussion, and Joe Lambert and Joanne Blum will add soothing vocal harmonies. This year, for the second time, the program will be entirely online. Whether or not you’re a member of Facebook, you can see and hear the show by going to the Facebook page called “Bill Cohen Sings.” You can either search for that page online yourself, or you can click on this link, and hopefully that will connect you at the time of the concert. WWW.Facebook.com/BillCohenSings/live/.
If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
National Mutt Day: What’s In A Mutt?

Pet expert Colleen Paige created National Mutt Day in an effort to encourage adoption of shelter dogs. It's celebrated on both December 2nd and July 31st. The post National Mutt Day: What’s In A Mutt? appeared first on DogTime.
The poison in our standing water | Essay

In some bohemian coffee shop you might find a lively argument about who is more unusual, the poet or the artist. But poets and artists might agree that few were stranger than the British poet-artist William Blake. He had prophetic visions, greeted guests to his home in the nude, and believed that he had daily […] The post The poison in our standing water | Essay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
The 30th Anniversary Relaunch Issue Is Out!

On the cover: Today’s Woman Owner and Publisher Tawana Bain launches the magazine into a new era of Sisterhood as we celebrate 30m years of empowering women in the community. Tawana is wearing: Christian Siriano dress, $4,000, at Glasscock Women’s Apparel. Steve Madden shoes, $159, at Dillard’s. Synthetic topaz cocktail ring, $27.50, at Macy’s. Gypsy cuff, at Rodeo Drive; 18K yellow gold and diamond ring, $2,295, at Davis Jewelers.
Best self-care gifts for nurses

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which self-care gift for nurses is best? Nurses work extremely hard caring for others, so it makes sense to choose self-care gifts for nurses who could do with looking after themselves for a change. Although pampering and relaxation is a form of self-care, it isn’t the […]
The Wonder Years Recap: A Bittersweet Homecoming for the Holidays

In a world filled with dark cynicism, ABC’s The Wonder Years offers comfort and nourishing optimism. That especially rang true in Wednesday’s episode, which saw Dean’s older brother Bruce (played by All American’s Spence Moore II) return home just in time for Christmas. After serving two years in Vietnam, the matured veteran received a warm homecoming from his family — as well as a nice home-cooked meal. It’s an unfortunate truth that many vets struggle with assimilating back into regular life, and Dean worried his brother would be one of them. To ensure that his brother was on the straight and narrow,...
