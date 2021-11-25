Thoughts on Gratitude on this Thanksgiving Day

Friends. Freedom. Food. Music. Parents. Children. Pets. Laughter. Emotions. And dozens of other things. Despite the virus, racial injustice, and many other challenges, we all have so much to be thankful for. It’s the 8th year for this Thanksgiving-themed concert. Playing piano and guitar, he'll sing songs written by, made famous by, or inspired by, a wide variety of folks --- John Denver, Martin Luther King, the Weavers, Phil Ochs, Louis Armstrong, and Don McLean. Even Johnny Appleseed, Jiminy Cricket, and the “old ladies” on the TV show, “Golden Girls.” On several songs, Ann Fisher will add beautiful flute accompaniment, David Maywhoor will add percussion, and Joe Lambert and Joanne Blum will add soothing vocal harmonies. This year, for the second time, the program will be entirely online. Whether or not you’re a member of Facebook, you can see and hear the show by going to the Facebook page called “Bill Cohen Sings.” You can either search for that page online yourself, or you can click on this link, and hopefully that will connect you at the time of the concert. WWW.Facebook.com/BillCohenSings/live/.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO