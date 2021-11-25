ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro punches above 1.12

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro has reversed directions and is back above the 1.1200 level. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1222, up 0.19% on the day. Where is ECB policy headed? That is no easy question, as we are getting mixed messages from ECB officials. Governor Christine Lagarde has pushed back against market bets of...

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Scope for a substantial drop to 1.10 – Westpac

The market has seen a squeeze in EUR/USD off last week’s test of 1.1200. The pair could see another one towards 1.14 but economists at Westpac expect EUR/USD to retest the 1.1200 level, if not the 1.1050/00 area. “This week’s weaker than expected German Oct retail sales underscores the potentially...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/SEK to move downward as Riksbank will tighten faster than the ECB – MUFG

The Swedish krona has corrected sharply lower in November. Looking ahead, economists at MUFG Bank expect the SEK to strengthen gradually against the euro as the Riksbank is set to outpace the European Central Bank in tightening policy. COVID-19 cases in Sweden remain well below levels from previous waves. “It...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1319. Despite euro's brief but sharp selloff from 1.1382 to 1.1236 on Tuesday, subsequent rally to 1.1360 yesterday suggests further choppy trading above Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 would continue, however, as long as said Tuesday's high holds, consolidation with downside bias remains, a daily close below 1.1303 would head back towards 1.1236.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to slowly grind higher in 2022 – MUFG

EUR/USD moved lower in November with the stance of the ECB in stark contrast to the increased speculation of a more active Federal Reserve in reversing monetary accommodation. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the euro to rebound modestly vs. the USD later in 2022 as the European Central Bank (ECB) could turn more hawkish next year.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as yields pause south-run

EUR/USD pares intraday gains during the second positive week since early November. Fedspeak shifts gears over inflation, ECB pushes for extended PEPP. US data stays firmer but Eurozone economics dwindle, yields lick wounds at 10-week low. Fedspeak, US Jobless Claims, Eurozone Unemployment Rate and Omicron news are the key ahead...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Euro Slips Below 1.13

The euro was in negative territory on Monday, giving up some of Friday’s huge gains. In the North American session, EUR/USD was trading at 1.1268, down 0.36% on the day. Uncertainty led to panic in the financial markets last week, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected outside of South Africa, leading to fears that the variant could cause a massive spike in COVID cases. This led to the US dollar losing ground on Friday to the traditional safe-havens, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen. The euro also posted impressive gains, climbing 0.90%, its best one-day gain in 2021.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Euro Rebounds as Inflation Climbs

The euro has rebounded in the Tuesday session. In North American trade, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1365, up 065% on the day. Eurozone inflation surged to a new high in November. On an annualized basis, inflation is projected to have climbed to 4.9%, up from 4.1% in October and higher than expected. Core CPI showed a similar trend, rising from 2.0% in October to 2.3% in November. Energy prices, which jumped 27%, were the key driver of the rise in inflation.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

The Euro’s Death Wish

More nakedly than is evidenced by other major central banks, the ECB through its system of satellite national central banks is now almost solely committed to financing national government debts and smothering over the consequences. The result is a commercial banking system both highly leveraged and burdened with overvalued government debt secured only by an implied ECB guarantee.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro Jumps On Coronavirus Fears

The euro has reversed directions on Friday and has posted considerable gains. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1289 in Europe, up 0.75%. The euro is benefitting from fears of a Covid variant that has spread across South Africa and is was detected in Hong Kong today. Despite today’s positive performance, the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bears testing the commitments at 1.12 the figure

EUR/USD bears are testing bullish commitments at 1.12 the figure. EUR/USD is well on its way to the June 19 2020 lows of 1.1168. US Fed minutes are under review and divergence between Fed and ECB in play. Despite the Thanksgiving holidays, markets have reacted in kind to the FOMC...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to tick down towards the 1.12 level – OCBC

EUR/USD was somewhat supported at its depressed levels after some rather hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB). But economists at OCBC Bank do not change their negative EUR view for now. “Comments from ECB’s de Guindos and Schnabel labelled inflation as ‘structural’ and ‘risks to the upside’. Nevertheless,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to edge lower before rebounding later in 2022 – MUFG

The pound depreciated against the dollar in November although held up relatively well in response to the increased uncertainty related to the new Omicron covid variant. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the GBP/USD pair to move downward in the first months of next year before staging a bounce later in 2022.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Range tightening, directional breakout around the corner?

Stocks and government bond yields remain depressed, weighing on the USD. The EU October Producer Price Index soared by 5.4% in the month. EUR/USD trades in a tight range defined by Fibonacci levels. The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels above the 1.1300 figure, modestly up on Thursday. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Euro Has Risen Slightly While Above 1.12

Amongst the equity indices mentioned below, Nikkei and Sensex have fallen sharply but we need to see if that can impact the Asia-Pac indices If not the equities globally. Nikkei is leading losses in the Asia-Pac region as fresh Covid rising cases create concerns and upon possibility that the US FED could speed up policy tightening. Dow looks stable below resistance near 29000/29500 and can dip to 28000 before rising while Dax can rise to 16000/16100/16400 before falling from there. Shanghai may trade within 3600-3550-3500 region for now. Sensex needs to break above 59000 to turn bullish.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

JPY extends outperformance, AUD - Slip-Slidin’ away, DXY steadies

US Stocks Accelerate Slide, US Reports First Omicron Case. Summary: FX steadied while equity markets accelerated their downward slide after the United States reported its first Omicron case yesterday. Doctor Anthony Fauci, the US chief medical adviser confirmed that it was a citizen who arrived recently from South Africa and returned to California. Meantime, Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated that the risk of persistent higher inflation has clearly risen. The US yield curve flattened as rate traders continued to bet on the likelihood of a Fed rate increase in July 2022. Vaccine makers and medical agencies reiterated that current vaccines should continue to provide protection against Omicron and other new variants. The Japanese Yen extended its outperformance, advancing 0.40% against the US Dollar, the USD/JPY pair settling at 112.85 vs 113.12 yesterday. A favourite gauge of the Greenbacks value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (DXY) steadied to close at 96.00 from 95.95. On the other side of the FX spectrum, the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) continued to underperform, slipping 0.27% to 0.7105 in late New York (0.7123 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) eased to 1.1312 (1.1324) while Sterling (GBP/USD) was last at 1.3272 from 1.3290, down 0.16%. In the EMFX space, the Greenback rose above the 16.00 resistance level against the South African Rand for the first time in over a year. USD/ZAR settled at 16.0105 from 15.9400 yesterday. Emerging Market currencies continued their underperformance as investors remained risk averse.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds steady above 0.6800, upside potential seems limited

A generally positive tone around the equity market assisted NZD/USD to gain traction on Thursday. Rising Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped any further upside for the pair. Omicron fears could keep a lid on any optimistic move and undermine the perceived riskier...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: At risk of falling to 1.3175/50 on Omicron fears – Westpac

“GBP is vulnerable to a sharp short squeeze, given the positions of asset managers, should the Omicron variant prove to be less concerning. Given the strength in recent survey data in the UK, this could tilt the bias of MPC towards acting with a rate hike rather than further prevarication.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to see a gradual grind higher through 2022 – MUFG

During November the Australian dollar weakened notably against the US dollar from 0.7508 to 0.7094. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the AUD/USD pair to see a gradual move higher throughout 2022 as the Australian economy recovers and markets readjust the high level of tightening priced into the US curve. Downside...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Remains in previous range

On Thursday, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate remained near previous day's trading levels, as the pair fluctuated between 1.1310 and 1.1350. In the meantime, the 100-hour simple moving average had caught up with the rate and provided support. If the 100-hour simple moving average manages to push the EUR/USD up,...
CURRENCIES

