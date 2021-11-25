Devil May Cry 5 runs smoothly on the Steam Deck, according to Capcom

Steam Deck gyro aiming will be one control option supported for the handheld gaming PC, and Valve recommends developers try it out for all kinds of games. Valve recently shared a big list of new, developer-centric Steam Deck FAQs, discussing topics such as dev kits, specific hardware concerns, and input for Steam Deck games. The latter topic is a big one, since the device includes joysticks, face buttons, trigger buttons, trackpads, a touch screen, and gyro controls, and Valve doesn't expect there to be a one-size-fits-all solution for every game. However, it does think gyro controls, "when combined with the joystick or the trackpad, are ideal for a large class of games and something many players will want to use.
