Video Games

Devil May Cry 5 runs smoothly on the Steam Deck, according to Capcom

By Dom Peppiatt
vg247.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to slay demons on the go? Eager to get motivated on your commute? Well, you're in luck: Capcom has released a video showcasing how well Devil May Cry 5 runs on Valve's upcoming handheld Steam Deck console. The game appears to be running in a smooth 60 frames...

www.vg247.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handheld#Action Game#Devil May Cry 5#Combos#Valve#Steam#Vergil#Sss
