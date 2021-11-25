Devil May Cry 5 runs smoothly on the Steam Deck, according to Capcom

Following on from Halo Infinite's first event, the samurai-inspired Fractures: Tenrai, we may be getting some less out-there armour in the next event. A dataminer called @_FireMonkey has unveiled what could be up for grabs for players eager to move their way through a new event battle pass in February 2022. It should be noted that, from what we've seen so far, this may not be a complete list – Fractures: Tenrai has 30 tiers of rewards whereas there are only 10 listed here. Could we even get another armour core higher up the list, similar to the Yoroi armour core in the current, on-going event? Or could this mean we're going to get shorter events in-between larger seasons? We'll have to wait and see.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO