St. John’s third year head coach Mike Anderson looks to continue the team’s high scoring start to the season when the St. Francis Terriers come into town. Led by star Julian Champagnie’s 22.8 points per game, the Red Storm ranks 3rd in the country in scoring, putting up 92.8 ppg through their first 4 games. Despite the junior’s struggles from the field last Saturday, shooting 6-19 from the field and 1-7 from three, St. John’s took care of business at home against the now 0-3 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. This was a bounce back win after a heartbreaking loss earlier in the week at Assembly Hall against the Indiana Hoosiers.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO