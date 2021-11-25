Where to Stream the Thanksgiving TV Episodes That Have Us Feeling Extra Grateful

On Insecure, the fabulous foursome at the center of the show’s drama have always stirred up the laughs. That is largely thanks to Kelli Prenny, the group’s bold, charming, and confident friend. Though she may not always be at the center of the drama, Natasha Rothwell, who plays Kelli on screen, has turned the character into a fan favorite, making her the embodiment of growth on the series. In the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s beloved HBO series, Kelli goes to her college reunion at Stanford only to be presumed dead by her classmates; quits drinking in an attempt to find enlightenment; and has, surprisingly, pivoted to full auntie mode with Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) young daughter. Rothwell, who has written and produced the series for many seasons in addition to starring on it, also directed an episode of this season (and wrote a standout one in season four) in which Issa’s romantic relationship with Nathan might be on the rocks for the last time.

