Executives in the multi-billion-dollar vitamin and supplements industry might not want you to read this, but you do not need many of the supplements you are already taking. Most of the essential nutrients we need to establish a healthy lifestyle we already get from a balanced diet. Here are 10 vitamins and supplements you—probably—did not need in the first place. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO