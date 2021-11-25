ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Set To Close In 2027

By Retired Investor
Seekingalpha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is one of many funds investing in floating-rate debt. Like BSL, some have features or results that separate them from the pack. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) Introduction. The Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)...

seekingalpha.com

