Chart Of The Day: Gold At Critical Zone Amid Conflicting Macro Influences

Historically, the start of the US holiday season (November), has typically been a strong month for Wall Street. However, this year markets were choppy, starting off relatively strong, then coming under pressure towards the middle of the month, before ending November with a decidedly risk-off tone after US inflation came in ahead of expectations and fears around the new COVID-19 variant (Omicron) saw US counters drop sharply on Black Friday (26 November) – a shortened trading day because of the US Thanksgiving holiday. The Omicron variant was first identified by South African (SA) scientists and the news triggered a global shift away from risk assets (and a knee-jerk reaction towards SA by several countries). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) dropped by 2.5% on the day, its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 lost 2.3% and the Nasdaq slipped 2.2% on the day. The VIX or CBOE Volatility Index , Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” rose to 28 – its highest level in two months. Deadline writes that the performance of the three major indices combined for the worst Black Friday for the US stock market since 1950.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO