ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chart Of The Day: Gold At Critical Zone Amid Conflicting Macro Influences

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written exclusively for Investing.com. After this week’s significant sell-off, gold has reached a critical zone and what happens here is likely to determine at least the near-term direction of prices. At the time of writing, the precious metal was testing a key support zone between $1790...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Bitcoin's Next Rally Is Imminent

BTC has consolidated nicely after its most recent record run. Cryptocurrencies have been hot in the past few months to say the least, with many of them doubling in that time frame, or better. The mothership, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), has been a relative underperformer given the money that has flowed to smaller coins, but I see the current setup as quite bullish, and I continue to think we’re going to see new highs in the relatively near future. Below, we’ll take a look at why I like the chart for a continued rally, and why the regulatory environment continues to improve for the world’s largest anti-fiat.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold's Plunge Under $1730 Will Make Way For $1300-$1500

Gold is cruising near the lows of the last four weeks and became heavy with the Omicron news. The series of lower intraday peaks indicates disappointment in the outlook for gold by those players who have been buying it since early October. Gold's pullback of almost $100 to $1775 has...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Investing Com#Turkish#Japanese#Fed
investing.com

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Recovery Likely?

The US dollar index keeps consolidating around the 96.00 mark. The price is holding close to its annual high. Market participants are trying to figure out if they should bet on the dollar's further recovery. It is worth noting that this question was more than appropriate a while ago. However,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 260 Pts; Trading Remains Volatile Ahead of Jobless Claims

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Thursday, rebounding after the previous session’s selloff in the wake of the confirmation of the country’s first case of the omicron variant. At 7:15 AM ET (1115 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 262 points, or 0.8%, S&P 500 Futures traded...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

Canadian Dollar Calm As Markets Look For Cues

The Canadian dollar is reeling after a dismal month of November. USD/CAD rose 3.22%, making it the worst month for the Canadian dollar since March 2020, when COVID-19 first appeared and sent the Canadian dollar tumbling. Earlier this week, USD/CAD broke above the 1.28 line for the first time since September. With investors jittery over the Omicron variant and a potential new wave of COVID, and Fed Chair Powell taking a hawkish pivot, the Canadian dollar could face some significant headwinds.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Airlines higher as traders attempt to assess Omicron risks

Investing.com – UK-based airlines were trading higher on Thursday morning as markets attempt to assess the risk the Omicron variant will have on the outlook for international travel. Early data from South Africa, where the variant was first discovered, and from across the globe appears to show that Omicron may...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

As Global Markets Falter, The JSE Rises in November

Historically, the start of the US holiday season (November), has typically been a strong month for Wall Street. However, this year markets were choppy, starting off relatively strong, then coming under pressure towards the middle of the month, before ending November with a decidedly risk-off tone after US inflation came in ahead of expectations and fears around the new COVID-19 variant (Omicron) saw US counters drop sharply on Black Friday (26 November) – a shortened trading day because of the US Thanksgiving holiday. The Omicron variant was first identified by South African (SA) scientists and the news triggered a global shift away from risk assets (and a knee-jerk reaction towards SA by several countries). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) dropped by 2.5% on the day, its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 lost 2.3% and the Nasdaq slipped 2.2% on the day. The VIX or CBOE Volatility Index , Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” rose to 28 – its highest level in two months. Deadline writes that the performance of the three major indices combined for the worst Black Friday for the US stock market since 1950.
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Something Is Happening To Bitcoin That Crypto Gurus Are Hiding From You – Mike Swanson

Last week, on Friday,the stock market gave people a bit of a scare, but as I wrote over the weekend the fear and steep drop probably meant that the stock market would actually bounce this week. We did bounce yesterday and I’m still hopeful that the market can start to rally before the end of the week even with what looks like will be a tough open today. The reality is that one day does not make a new trend even if it is a big gyration. It is slow motion trends that lead to long-term trend changes in the markets and that is why I am watching what is happening in the bond market over the next few weeks very closely, more so then today’s stock market action.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

9 Stocks to Buy Before Inflation Fears Take Hold

Despite the pandemic, the stock market has had a decent year so far. Right now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 14% year-to-date (YTD) while the S&P 500 is up over 23% YTD. But with the threat of inflation currently stoking fears in the fourth quarter, now is the time to start considering inflation stocks.
STOCKS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Gold Fundamentals, Technicals Disagree On The Metal's Next Move

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified before Congress on Tuesday and among other things said inflation is a bigger problem than the central bank had admitted until now. He added that it's now appropriate to drop the word "transient," as inflation has not proven to be a blip. As such, he indicated the Federal Reserve could trim bond purchasing more quickly than scheduled, opening the door for higher interest rates as early as the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy