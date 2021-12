Brian Laundrie’s parents say they hope that the result of an examination into his cause of death brings closure to both their family and that of Gabby Petito, his fiancé who was murdered in August.Family attorney Steven Bertolino announced that Mr Laundrie has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” he said.“Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO