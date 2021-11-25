ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Reverses, But The 2022 Outlook Is Bullish

Chart Of The Day: Gold At Critical Zone Amid Conflicting Macro... By Fawad Razaqzada - Nov 25, 2021 8. This article was written exclusively for Investing.com.After this week’s significant...

investing.com

3 Gold Miners to Buy on the Dip for 2022

It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), with the ETF being one of the worst performers year-to-date. This is evidenced by its (-) 16% return vs. a 22% return for the S&P-500 (SPY). Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners that are worth buying on the dip.It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF being one of the worst performers year-to-date. This is evidenced by its (-) 16% return vs. a 22% return for the S&P-500 (SPY), and understandably, sentiment is at its worst levels in years.
INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

USDCHF Meets Support At 200-SMA, Long-Term Bullish Outlook

USDCHF pushed sharply below its November high to meet support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). However, the long-term outlook for the pair remains positive amid successive higher lows. Nevertheless, the short-term momentum indicators are mostly supporting a negative bias for the pair, as the RSI is found below...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: A bullish 2022?

EUR/USD is without any doubt on a bearish channel since the beginning of 2021, however, we believe the rate is laying down the foundations for a possible recovery going into 2022. The rate is currently trading at 1.12-1.13, a level that acted as strong resistance during the years 2015-2017 and...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Cardano Climbs 10.72% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $1.7475 by 20:57 (18:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.72% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, December 2, 2021. The move upwards pushed Cardano's market cap up to $57.9830B, or 2.23% of the total cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
investing.com

Marvell Technology Q4 Guidance Tops Estimates Amid Upbeat Outlook on 5G

Investing.com - Marvell Technology reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance after third-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates, led by strong performance in the chipmaker's data center business. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) was up 11.21% in afterhours trading following the report. Q3 EPS was 43 cents on revenue of $1.21 billion, topping...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: At risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81

The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low. Spot gold surged past $1,800 a troy ounce and hit 1,808.79 early in the American session, as...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Cardano price positioned for bullish reversal, with 100% gains in sight

Cardano price reversal in the cards due to critical Gann time cycle. Extended oversold conditions increase the likelihood of anticipated reversal. A return too, and above, the $3.00 value area is incoming. Cardano price action has been some of the most dismal and disappointing out of all the major cryptocurrencies....
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Struggling to Break Higher Despite Renewed Risk-Off Sentiment

Gold below $1,800/oz. while US 10-year bond yield falls further. Existing vaccines may struggle to contain Omicron says Moderna CEO. Traders increase net-longs, reduce net-shorts. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel rattled the markets late in the Asia session by warning that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines may be less effective...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: Gold Triangle & Crude Oil Correction

I’m seeing this potential support area for gold and crude oil, plus a potential long-term reversal on AUD/USD. The precious metal still seems to be stuck in consolidation, as price bounced off the top of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily time frame. A test of support at the...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Instant analysis: Gold, silver still longer-term bullish

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - See on the monthly continuation chart for nearby COMEX gold futures that prices are still...
MARKETS
investing.com

2 Bullish Scenarios For The Dollar

When we last wrote about the U.S. Dollar in July 2020, we were expecting a sizable bounce. The bounce occurred from very near the lowest support area we identified, although the area was tested twice before price really took off. We're still bullish on the Dollar, and today's post provides...
MARKETS
investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 10.25% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - Ethereum was trading at $4,449.80 by 19:24 (17:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, October 1, 2021. The move upwards pushed Ethereum's market cap up to $527.15B, or 20.08% of the total cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Trading the Bullish Hammer Candle 

The Bullish Hammer Candlestick Pattern: Main Talking Points. The bullish hammer candlestick pattern is frequently observed in financial markets and, like many Japanese candlesticks, provides important insight into market momentum. In particular, the bullish hammer can help to validate a chart’s reversal point. Traders can exploit the detection of a...
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Stock Market Outlook Mixed As Buyers Try To Defend Bullish Trend

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.17% today, showing resilience in the face of selling. The index continues to have a strongly bullish intermediate posture and is trading above its rising 30 day moving average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was today’s leader with an advance of 0.55%. It’s now back...
STOCKS

