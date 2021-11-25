Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Santa Cruz Islands –EMSC

(Reuters) – Poverty, poor infrastructure and natural weather variability are bigger contributors to Madagascar’s food crisis than climate change, according to a study released on Thursday by international research collective World Weather Attribution. But the crisis still highlights vulnerabilities that will only worsen as global temperatures continue to rise, scientists...
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government’s top scientific adviser Jean-Francois Delfraissy said France was in the midst of the Delta variant of the coronavirus epidemic but cautioned the new Omicron variant would progressively take over. “The true enemy is the fifth wave with the Delta variant… We should see a...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s public health agency, the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC), said on Thursday that the Omicron variant could be responsible for more than half of all COVID-19 infections in Europe with a few months. “Based on mathematical modelling conducted by ECDC, there...
BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese city adjacent to Russia said that starting Friday, it would suspend certain activities for goods transported via highway, its latest move to tighten virus curbs along borders amid its COVID-19 resurgence. The highway port of entry in Manzhouli city, a small town in the northern...
ZAGREB (Reuters) – Croatia’s government on Thursday proposed heavy fines for heads of public institutions or municipalities who fail to enforce digital certificates for their employees or visitors designed to help curb a renewed surge of COVID-19. The European Union certificates, introduced in mid-November, prove that a person is vaccinated, has recovered from COVID-19 or has tested negative.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Capital flows to emerging markets not including China suffered a “sudden stop” this quarter according to the Institute of International Finance, setting up some EMs poorly for an expected monetary tightening cycle in developed economies. “Our high-frequency tracking shows flows into non-China EM grinding to a...
