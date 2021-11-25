Yellow Jackets name their favorite Thanksgiving dishes

As the Head Football Coach here at Jeff Davis High School I want to let you all know how much I appreciate the support of our young men, and I want to thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this letter. This 2021 football season has been an amazing year for our Yellow Jacket Football Program. We have encountered many highs and lows throughout this season, but through it all our program has been galvanized. Through our great wins and tough loss we have remained focused on becoming men of character, and have strived to be a program that this community is proud of on Friday Nights. With a record of 10-1 heading into our 12th game of the season, our young men have a great task at hand. This week our Jackets travel to Tiger, Ga to face the #1 ranked team in our AA classification, the Rabun County Wildcats.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO