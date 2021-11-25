ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous People Bring Different Thanksgiving Perspective

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUFF, Utah (AP) — Willson Atene remembers making feather headdresses out of construction paper at his school in San Juan County. He also remembers being taught the traditional Thanksgiving story of friendship between the Pilgrims and the Indians. Atene lives in Salt Lake City and his younger siblings attend...

