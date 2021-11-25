ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conversation About K. Michelle's New Look | RSMS

@Gary With Da Tea talked about K. Michelle's new...

Ms. Jannie Talks About Beyonce's "Love On Top" | RSMS

“Love On Top” by Beyoncé is one of Ms. Jannie favorite songs, and we played it for her when she was on the show last month!!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
Michelle Keegan's new hair and skinny jeans delight fans

We love seeing what the gorgeous Michelle Keegan gets up to at the weekends! The stunning former Coronation street star often shares snippets of her days off, and this week was no exception. On Sunday evening, the 34-year-old shared a snapshot to her Instagram stories, of her wearing a pair...
Will Smith's Parenting Advice For Kevin Hart | RSMS

Kevin Hart opened up to Will Smith on “Red Table Talk,” and @Gary With Da Tea has the Tea on the parenting advice Will shared with Kevin. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley.
Da Brat Spills Tea About Her Verzuz Offer | RSMS

In this #HotSpot, @DABRATTV talks about Mary J. Blige, Stephanie Mills and TLC. And at the end, she spills some Tea about the offer she received to do Verzuz!! Full show: https://bit.ly/3y9fdDB. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley.
K. Michelle
We Need To Talk About Michelle's Heartbreaking Hometowns Elimination

Once The Bachelorette reaches the hometown date portion of a season, you know things are serious. For Michelle Young, she was feeling the pressure of being down to her final four guys and meeting their families, knowing a final rose is just around the corner. This week is always a make-or-break time on The Bachelorette, and this season, unfortunately for Rodney Mathews, it was break time. Rodney was eliminated from The Bachelorette Season 18, marking a heartbreaking end to his journey with Michelle.
Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
Porsha Williams Alleges R. Kelly Told Her To Take Her Clothes Off

Porsha Williams is getting candid about a shocking experience she says she had with an embattled R&B singer. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta recently shared excerpts from her book “The Pursuit Of Porsha” with PEOPLE that includes shocking allegations against R. Kelly who was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in September.
Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Is Rapping Now, Releases Song Called 'Ma Hair' – Listen

Earlier this year, Tessica Brown went viral for slathering her hair with Gorilla Glue, and she’s about to go viral again with her new song. Brown, famously known as the Gorilla Glue Girl, is rapping now and has released her first rap song called “Ma Hair” today (Nov. 19). Produced by Phil Valley, the New Orleans-bounce track features the Louisiana woman detailing her horrific ordeal of using Gorilla Glue on her hair after running out of hairspray. TMZ posted a snippet of the single on Nov. 18. You can hear the song in full at the bottom of this post.
Taraji P. Henson's Son: 5 Things To Know About Marcell Johnson

Learn about Taraji P. Henson’s son Marcell Johnson, who she welcomed with her late high school sweetheart William LaMarr Johnson. Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson did not let National Sons Day pass this year without paying homage to her son, Marcell Johnson. The Hollywood star, 51, welcomed her son, 27, with the late William LaMarr “Mark” Johnson, her high school sweetheart who was murdered at the age of 34 in 2003. In an Instagram post on National Sons Day in September, Taraji celebrated Marcell, calling him her “heart.”
Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids

Now that the cast for season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has come out, there is no room for speculation on who will and won’t be returning. Out are longtime housewives Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Of course, we can still catch Cynthia on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Porsha on her own […] The post Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids appeared first on Reality Tea.
Angela Simmons is Reportedly Filming for the Upcoming Season of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Changes have been made to RHOA for the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot of complaints about season 13. A focal point of the season was Bolo Gate. Kenya Moore believed that Porsha Williams hooked up with the dancer. He was the main source of entertainment during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. As the season went on, others began to express they may have also believed the hookup happened. Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ friend even said Porsha was obligated to reveal what happened. The drama led to Porsha falling out with Marlo. Even though drama did come from the demise of their friendship, some fans questioned why Bolo Gate had taken center stage for the season.
Porsha Williams Says Her Engagement Has Caused Co-Parenting Issues with Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams caused a stir on social media with her engagement announcement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams made headlines when she confirmed her engagement. A lot of people were shocked by her romance with Simon Guobadia. He appeared on the previous season. However, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. Falynn was a guest on the show. She was also introduced Porsha’s friend. In one scene, Porsha came to their house. She enjoyed their swimming pool. So some fans of the show were taken aback by the developments. But Porsha would later deny that she had anything to do with Simon and Falynn’s divorce. She also said that she and Falynn were never actually friends.
How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation. The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.
Porsha Williams' Fans Tell Her To 'Run' After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He's 'Cheated' Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
