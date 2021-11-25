ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Josh Giddey Makes NBA History With Performance Against Utah

By Ryan Chapman
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 7 days ago

Josh Giddey made history on Wednesday night.

The Australian rookie was again called upon to fill Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shoes on Wednesday night, and he once again put on a show.

Giddey finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, which was enough for him to hit yet another landmark.

Wednesday’s performance meant Giddey joined LaMelo Ball and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history who reached 100 rebounds and 100 assists in their first 20 games as a teenager.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said he’s been pleased with Giddey’s performances without Gilgeous-Alexander, but he’s not that surprised.

“He was a point guard growing up and obviously we drafted him knowing that we had the position filled in the lineup betting on those two guys character and their intelligence and their ability to kind of coexist and help each other thrive,” Daigneault said after the game on Wednesday. “And that’s been ongoing and we have to continue to grow in that way. But with Shai out, it allows him to kind of slip back into that role.

“… He did a good job against a really high quality defense.”

While James and Ball are obviously in two very different stages of their career, both players were able to build off their fast start to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award, an honor Giddey would love to capture.

Giddey may need some help to get there, however.

Though he’s undoubtedly been one of the top performers from his draft class this year, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley have also enjoyed nice starts to their rookie campaigns.

Thankfully for Giddey, while the Thunder have cooled off since their four-game winning streak, neither Toronto or Cleveland are exactly tearing it up in the Eastern Conference.

The rookie will also have one of the league’s best point guard beside him to both set Giddey up but also take the attention away from him defensively.

Giddey has enjoyed his time running the show, but he’s ready to get Gilgeous-Alexander back alongside him in the starting lineup so he can continue to grow and form a bond with Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor he hopes will last.

“I’m comfortable in those situations, but obviously Shai’s only been out for a small period of time so I’m going to have to keep learning how to play off the ball more,” Giddey said. “Hopefully me and Shai get paired together for a long, long time so it’s something we’re going to have to work together with.

“… It’s obviously fun to have the ball late in games and making plays, but also realizing when you’re playing alongside a superstar like that, you’re going to have to be ready to make catch-and-shoot shots and space the floor and let him do his thing.”

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City Again Ahead of Schedule With Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder are prepared to surprise once again. A little over 10 percent through the NBA season, the Thunder sit at 3-6 and are the winners of two straight. Projected at the start of the season to have the second-worst record in the league, the Thunder sit seven teams from the bottom, largely due to the play of their budding star.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Top Performers From Oklahoma City's Loss to the Miami Heat

Oklahoma City was unable to overcome Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s off night against Miami. The Thunder hung tough with the Heat for a half on Monday night at the Paycom Center, but were unable to solve the Heat’s defensive game plan in the second half. Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 2-of-11 from the field,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has nothing but praise for Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) returned to action on Friday after a two-game absence due to an ankle sprain. In his stead, rookie point guard Josh Giddey has stepped in admirably, averaging seventeen points, eight assists, and seven rebounds per game. While neither of the games were Thunder victories–or the one tonight as the Thunder fell at home by two points to the Washington Wizards– Gilgeous-Alexander said he still sees something special in the young Aussie.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Success Hinges on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Fourteen games through the season, Oklahoma City sat at 6-8 and just one game removed from the NBA’s Western Conference play-in spot. Hot takes were had, All-Star assumptions were made and non-tankers rejoiced. Fast-forward a few more games, several players are in slumps and a 13-point loss to the Houston...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Lebron James
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Lamelo Ball
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Australian
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Serena Williams Roasts Kevin Durant In New Video (And There’s Cooking Spray Involved)

In the sports community, athletes are bonded together by their competitive spirits and a mutual respect for one another. There have been plenty of occasions in which the biggest names in sports have shown each other love. Of course, in the midst of that admiration, there’s also room for some jokes, which can range from chuckle-worthy to downright hilarious. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has found himself at the receiving end of more than a few in his time, with the most recent jabs referring to his ashy ankles. Fans across social media took great pleasure in clowning him and, now, even Serena Williams has joined with an A+ gag involving cooking spray.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
81
Followers
729
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy