Out and About

n Festival of Trees: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees returns to downtown Mount Vernon through Sunday, Nov. 28. The festival showcases 48 themed Christmas trees presented in storefront windows. skagitfestivaloftrees.org, 360-814-5747 or foundation@skagitregionalhealth.org.

n Coats for Kids: The Knights of Columbus, North Cross Council, in Sedro-Woolley is participating in the Coats for Kids program. Since 2009, Knights have distributed nearly 500,000 coats throughout the U.S. and Canada. Donation and pledges will be accepted into the New Year. Information: Doug (360-853-5344) or Ron at (360-540-9286).

n Oils by Libert: Northwest oils by Lorna Libert are featured through Saturday at Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Also showing are plein air oils by Robin Weiss, large acrylic color fields on canvas by Carole Barrer, soft pastel landscapes by Christine Troyer and mixed-media landscapes by Roger Small. Small’s work will also include two of his steel sculptures. 360-293-6938, scottmilo.com.

n Semiahmoo Resort Winterfest: Winterfest at Semiahmoo Resort has numerous special events through Jan. 15 at the resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine. Activities include beach bonfires, movie nights, scavenger hunts, selfie station, gift bags from Santa and a New Year’s Eve party. See the full guide at semiahmoo.com/pdfs/2021-semi-winterfest-booklet.pdf. Information: 360-318-2000, semiahmoo.com.

n 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife:

Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day.

Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day.

Wednesday, March 9 – Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.

Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.

Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.

Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.

Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.

Sunday, June 19 – Juneteenth.

Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.

Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.

Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.