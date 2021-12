Thanksgiving 2021 was the warmest here in six years but you would have had to be up pretty early in the morning. Behind a passing cold front temperatures are taking a dive. South winds blew during the overnight hours and just before rain arrived the temperature in Indianapolis held in the low to mid fifties. The official high for the day came shortly before the rain fell at just before 4am posting a temperature of 54°. While the temperature fell into the 40s just after 4am most of us missed the mild air. By noon we had dropped to 45° and at 7pm the temperature was 37° with a wind chill making it feel nearly 30-degrees colder. The winds will remain brisk overnight delivering a cold morning temperature Friday in the low to mid twenties.

