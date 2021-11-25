ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Grouse are fun to hunt and great to eat

By Rob Viehman
threeriverspublishing.com
 7 days ago

If you don’t see one close up, I don’t know that you would describe the male ruffed grouse as a beautiful bird. They are a little bit drab. They are a bird of thick undergrowth in heavy forests. Before the time of intense logging of pines all through the Arkansas and...

www.threeriverspublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal & Sunday Journal

Great Outdoors: Waterfowl hunting in Eastern Panhandle

The Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia with its vast landscape of rivers, ponds, streams and thousands of acres of undeveloped agricultural land provides the perfect opportunity for the avid waterfowl hunter. This time of year it’s not uncommon to see large flocks of Canada geese and migrating ducks flying and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Great North “Good Beef Hunting Adventure”

The Tobin kids and Honeybee take part in an old family tradition during Thanksgiving week. Meanwhile, Beef wrestles with his greatest fear. There’s nothing better than taking part in holiday traditions with the family. This week’s Animation Domination is celebrating Thanksgiving early with a holiday-themed episode that centers on a tradition that’s as beefy as an overstuffed turkey. It also sees Beef encountering what is possibly the grossest dilemma known to plumbers everywhere.
TV SERIES
southdadenewsleader.com

Great Fun, Close to Home - Enjoying the Fun on Krome Ave.

With the upcoming Thanksgiving break upon us once again, parents and kids can look to entertain themselves in differing ways before the holiday right on Krome Avenue. As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, more families have been venturing out to area attractions, as my family and I noticed this past Sunday, while checking out Downtown Homestead.
LIFESTYLE
AllOutdoor.com

Grouse Hunting in the Boundary Waters in a Chevy Trail Boss Realtree

When the turning of the seasons occurs from summer to autumn, and the trees similarly change colors, there is something within all of us that incites us to want to explore. The crisp air beckons we answer the call of our own adventurous spirit and to detach from society even if it is for a day. In Minnesota, one of the most remote and gorgeous tracts of land available to all is the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. It is a treasure trove of lakes, forest, trails, and wild game. Also, it is a path less traveled and unsurprisingly is not maintained. If you wish to venture into the boundaries of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness you might need to portage a canoe, kayak, or at the least be prepared for minimum (and no maintenance) trails. For those reasons, our staff at AllOutdoor were thankful to be traversing the landscape in a Silverado Trail Boss Realtree Edition truck loaned to us by Chevrolet.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
WDTV

Bridging the Great Health Divide: Heart Healthy Hunting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunting season is upon us. But overexertion while in the woods can lead to heart trouble. The American Heart Association’s new preventative program called Heart Healthy Hunting looks to reduce the risk. Watch the story above in this month’s edition of our ongoing series Bridging the Great Health Divide.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Vail Daily

Letter: A great place to eat

A couple of weeks ago, I enjoyed delicious spinach enchiladas at a new restaurant in Minturn. The Mexican Bar & Grill, owned and operated by the Estrada Gonzalez family, delighted me again Sunday morning with their huevos rancheros. I’m eager to have my friends savor the tastes of old Mexico with me there soon.
MINTURN, CO
outdoorchannelplus.com

Game Bird Profile: Sage Grouse

The ultimate open-country, public land upland bird; the king of the plains. If you’re reading this then you’ve probably dreamed about and discussed a road trip for these iconic birds of the Western sage, the largest North American grouse, and in some ways the most complicated. I’m not going to talk you out of your bucket-list hunt, but rather prepare you for the arc of despair.
ANIMALS
inquirer.com

🍪The great cookie roundup | Let’s Eat

The holiday season has a way of putting people into cookie mode — that festive mood that sends them scurrying off to their baking pans. We’ve baked this special edition of Let’s Eat with expert guidance from Philly notables and baking pros. Need ideas? We have them. If you prefer to head to the bakery for your fix, read on to check out our picks for 21 outstanding cookies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Ruffed Grouse#The Hunting#Birds#Indians
martechseries.com

The Great NFT Treasure Hunt Launches in Southern California

World’s First Real World NFT Treasure Hunt Launches to Create an Immersive Adventure for the Chance to Own Rare NFT Assets. A new NFT project has launched that is unlike any other. The Great NFT Treasure Hunt is the world’s first NFT project crossing from the virtual realm into a real-world hidden art adventure. The hunt will give Southern California residents the opportunity to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience to become an X Hunter and take home a real treasure: an Invaluable X NFT.
HOBBIES
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Simplemost

Dog Takes Bed Back From Cat In Adorable Viral Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and...
ANIMALS
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
PETS
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
PETS
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Cat Woman

Harry is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix abandoned by his owner, so unsure who to trust. It takes time for him to get used to new people, but once you win his heart he will be snuggled up for hours. He is very playful. Harry will need an experienced home as he has some guarding issues. He will need a home with no other pets and no children. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy