It’s hard to imagine a single day without WiFI or just the internet for that matter. What’s worse than no internet connection is intermittent disconnections. We’ve all been through that situation where we’re watching a show and all you see is a ring circling at the center while buffering. Maybe you’re too far from the WiFi router? Well, not anymore. Here’s a mesh network from TP-Link, one of the most renowned brands in the industry. The TP-Link Deco S4 is a mesh system that comes with three different devices. It can be used to extend the range of the WiFi at your house such that areas where the network couldn’t reach before will now be able to access WiFi with ease. What’s even better is that the TP-Link Deco S4 mesh system is now down to just $109 during Black Friday sales making it a great deal if you’re looking for a new router.

