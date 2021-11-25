ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School of Silent Illumination

Cover picture for the articleAn impassable mountain; a vast, endless ocean. The dark and the light. The mysterious new venture, School of Silent Illumination is a side project of another elusive artist, recording under the moniker of Shortwave Research Group, from whom I’ve previously premiered a deliciously dark video titled Coherence and featured a writeup...

NewPelican

“Silent Spaces” exhibit

“Silent Spaces” is an exhibition that celebrates the changing landscape of South Florida and invites us to observe the places that we constantly inhabit and that we rarely reflect on. Living a fast-paced life, our vision is trained to seek for content, filtering out objects and details that become irrelevant. The ‘plein air’ paintings and drawings featured in this exhibition, represent a moment in time, giving a voice to these urban settings, which are constantly present.
VISUAL ART
Luke Gajdus

I composed my first solo piano album at the end of the day, as my mind was unwinding and my fingers just played. But recently I have been playing in the morning. Usually, after my very early 7am walk. This started during the lockdown, of course. I developed a routine, whereby I would set out for a hike in the morning, while the people are sleeping, and the sky is still dark. I’ve timed it with the sunrise so that the world opens up as I take in the colors, the fresh tranquil air, and all of the sounds – usually of the birds and occasional barking, as the pups chase the squirrels through the grass and the leaves. Coming back into my home I pull back all the curtains, put on some incense, and start playing music. This is also when I write all these words, as I’m doing right now. And it all goes together, with the scents and the sounds, and this gorgeous “Dawn Chorus” from Luke Gajdus today. This composer is a new name to my listening roster, but we have met before, long ago now, through Headphone Commute. And unlike all the promos I often receive that just shout “play my music,” Luke’s personal letter was tender and touching, perhaps like his music, and so, here we are. I hope you enjoy this video as much as I have, and connect with the music through more than just sound.
MUSIC
