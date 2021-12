We are in the era of the great coaching brands, the distinctive approaches that define the big men of the age. The School of Guardiola, Kloppism, the Simeoneists, the Tuchelites, the small, fervent, Church of Poch, battling against the heretics. In the midst of it all is another who is no less significant but defies the modern super-coach’s zealotry for a big idea. What is Zinedine Zidane? And what does he stand for?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO