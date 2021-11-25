ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Anelka questions Messi value to PSG after Man City defeat

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer PSG striker Nicolas Anelka has questioned Lionel Messi's value to the team after last night's defeat at Manchester City. PSG's hopes of qualifying from their Champions League group suffered blow with defeat at...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool Add More Misery On Everton? Can Arsenal Knock Manchester United Out Of Top Four Race? Steven Gerrard To Outdo Pep Guardiola?

LFCTR writers predict their scores for the midweek Premier League games. Who will come out on top in the Merseyside derby as under pressure Rafael Benitez faces his old club? Will Michael Carrick guide Manchester to three decent results in a row against top four rivals Arsenal? Can Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa make it 3 out of 3 against title favourites Manchester City?
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Anelka
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Rmc#Frenchman#Tribal Football
kfgo.com

Soccer-Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG stretch lead

PARIS (Reuters) – Lionel Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal as Paris St Germain opened a 13-point lead in Ligue 1 despite playing almost half an hour with 10 men in a 3-1 home win against Nantes on Saturday. Messi found the back of the net with a curled...
SOCCER
Sporting News

PSG's Lionel Messi after scoring first Ligue 1 goal: "I expected to score"

Lionel Messi says he was happy to get his first Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain after the league leaders beat Nantes 3-1 on Matchday 14. The Argentina star took a pass from Kylian Mbappe on the edge of the box and sent it into the net in the 87th minute as PSG's unbeaten run in the league stretched to five games.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Theo Hernandez set to snub Man City, PSG for AC Milan extension

French left back Theo Hernandez is spurning interest from the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old defender has shone at AC Milan in Serie A and with France in the past 12 to 18 months. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Hernandez is not interested in leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Benitez urges Everton to 'stick together' after Man City defeat

Rafa Benitez has urged Everton to "stick together" after Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City. The Toffees were thoroughly outplayed at Etihad Stadium and are now 11th on the table after 12 games played this season. "We know that we have to go to January in a good position, then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Man City v PSG: Who makes your City starting XI?

Manchester City take on Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. It's tight at the top of Group A and City suffered a 2-0 defeat by PSG last time out - so who will get the job done on Wednesday?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Gundogan: Man City know strengths of PSG coach Pochettino

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says they well know the strengths of PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash. City were beaten 2-0 by PSG in the first meeting between the two sides in September, a game which saw Lionel Messi score his first goal for the club in stunning fashion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

PSG predicted lineup vs Man City - Champions League

PSG travel to face Manchester City in their penultimate group stage clash in the Champions League looking to take a huge step towards qualification for the knockout stages. Mauricio Pochettino's side trail City by a point at the top of Group A after they were held in Germany by RB Leipzig on their last European outing earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City or PSG to seal top spot?

Wednesday, 24 November - Club Bruges v RB Leipzig and Manchester City v Paris St-Germain (Both 20:00 GMT) Manchester City will qualify with one game to spare if they beat Paris St-Germain on Wednesday. A draw would also see both sides progress if Club Bruges fail to win against RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City hosts PSG; Madrid, Liverpool in action

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. In a heavyweight tussle worthy of a final, Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain with both teams potentially in line to seal their progress to the last 16 with a game to spare. City leads by one point from PSG, which is four ahead of Club Brugge. If Leipzig beats Brugge away in the other game, City and PSG advance whatever the result in their game at Etihad Stadium. City would guarantee topping the group with a victory and will be looking to make a statement after losing in Paris in the return fixture, which marked Lionel Messi’s first goal for PSG. Kevin De Bruyne is missing for City after contracting the coronavirus. It’s a return to England for PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, who reached the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham. Now the Argentine is in Manchester while being touted as a contender for the managerial vacancy created at Manchester United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
UEFA
BBC

Man City 2-1 PSG: The pick of the stats

Manchester City’s victory ensures they will finish top of their Champions League group for the fifth consecutive season – just the second English side to do so in the current format of the competition after Manchester United between 2006-07 and 2010-11. This is the first time Paris St-Germain have opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG ace Messi admits following Ronaldo at Man Utd

PSG ace Leo Messi admits he's followed Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United this season. Messi has insisted that his long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo has adapted impressively on his return to Manchester United, despite the club's recent dire form. "United is a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy