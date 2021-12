On November 29, BTS concluded Day 2 of the#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert, which is scheduled to be held for four nights. Just like the previous day, the atmosphere was absolutely electric after the performances, as well as the chance to see the members of BTS in person and up close. For some fans, it was the first meeting after such a long time, and for others, it was the very first time that they got to see BTS. All in all, it was a memorable day for those who attended the concert.

