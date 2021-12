And yes, there is a better way …. If you are a data-driven company, then you are probably familiar with CDPs. This is because, in recent years, third-party Customer Data Platforms (or “CDPs”) have become a popular way to centralize and activate customer data. Alongside it, we have also seen the widespread adoption of data warehouses like Snowflake, BigQuery, or Redshift by tech-savvy companies. I’m here to talk about something a little controversial and make the claim that CDPs are not the future. For companies that have spent time and effort bringing all their data into a data warehouse, I propose a different approach, one that will streamline your ability to activate customer data and drive revenue faster — a First-Party Data Platform.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO