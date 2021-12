Supreme – the ultra-trendy brand. NFTs – a concept that most do not have a grasp of but is bound to be the future for buying and trading art and basically anything digital. Both Supreme and NFTs can benefit one another. The ability to buy Supreme’s digital content through NFTs would be a surefire way to get everyone to know, talk about and want NFTs even more than they do now. But for Supreme, the stakes are higher. NFTs can be a multi-million dollar opportunity for Supreme, creating a secondary market for the company.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO