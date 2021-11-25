ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GKB launches Yourspex to give new-age experience to consumers

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): GKB Eye-care, backed by GKB Group, one of India's leading manufactures of eye glasses with a legacy of more than 50 years and with a presence across the country and overseas, recently launchedAdding to the online experience of buying optical products, Yourspex has now introduced...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Greenpro, PIKOM And SEATech Team Up to Build Unicorns in ASEAN Region

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced a strategic collaboration with PIKOM and SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:SEAV). This collaboration is supported by the Government of Malaysia. Greenpro successfully uplisted to NASDAQ market on Jun 13, 2018 and achieved market capitalization of approximately...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

The Convenience Catalyst: How Consumer Experience Features Drive Credit Card Usage

It Takes More Than Convenience to Woo Credit Card Users. Almost two-thirds of active credit card users value their cards for the ease and convenience they offer. But PYMNTS’ survey of more than 2,000 U.S. card users in The Convenience Catalyst report, a collaboration with Elan (a division of U.S. Bank), showed that providing simple convenience wasn’t enough for issuers to get a leg up on their competitors, while also revealing that issuers need to focus on data security, rewards and privacy features to keep their own cards top-of-wallet.
CREDITS & LOANS
dallassun.com

BioLargo Strategic Partnership with Ikigai to Launch New Consumer Product

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it had received a 'go decision' from its strategic partner, Ikigai Holdings, LLC, following positive results from the test-marketing phase of a new pet odor control product based on BioLargo's proprietary technology, branded 'POOPH'. The 'go decision' indicates Ikigai's intent to expand television advertising with the goal to launch the product into big-box retailers, and formalizes their exclusive license to the product.
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Models#International Standard#Ani Newsvoir#Gkb Group#Ai#Gkb Eyecare
coinspeaker.com

Tango Chain Has Launched and Will Usher in the New Age of Metaverse

An analysis by Emergen Research projects the metaverse market size to increase to $828.95 billion in 2028, up from 47.69 billion in 2020, growing at an expected CAGR of 43.3 percent during the forecast period. North America is expected to register robust revenue growth during this period because major technology companies like Facebook, NVidia Corporation, and Epic Games, Inc., intend to develop metaverse platforms.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

67% of B2B Buyers Have Switched to Vendors With 'More Consumer-Like' Experiences

B2B buyers are bringing some of the habits they’ve picked up as consumers into their work life too, particularly when it comes to shopping and purchasing items online. Just as they now turn to digital channels first and foremost to make convenient routine purchases as consumers, they want to approach processes and payments the same way when they are employees.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Minim Makes Direct E-Commerce Play with the Launch of a New Site and Promotions for Consumers and ISPs

Minim, Inc, the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, unveils MotorolaNetwork.com, an e-commerce site with deals for consumers and broadband service providers. With this launch, the company is also releasing the value-packed Motorola AC2200 Smart Router at just $99.99, bringing high-performance WiFi and the motosync app to apartments and small homes.
INTERNET
dallassun.com

Dinamic.io introduces a tech-driven new age dining experience

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Dinamic introduces a complete suite of cutting-edge solutions for restaurants. It leverages the power of technology and data to offer a contactless and cloud-based restaurant. Empowered by a goal-driven and approachable team, Dinamic strives to do what is best for both the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Shropshire Star

Dyson launches virtual reality experience store

Users will be able to see and try out Dyson products virtually. Dyson has opened a virtual reality store to allow customers to try out its products before choosing to buy them. The new Dyson Demo VR experience, accessible via virtual reality headsets, sees users able to examine and test...
TECHNOLOGY
Twice

C Space Panel Keynote To Highlight Transformed Consumer Experience

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced its CES® 2022 C Space keynote. In conversation with MediaLink Chairman and CEO Michael E. Kassan, the keynote will feature a panel discussion with Carolyn Everson, President, Instacart; Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, McDonald’s; Edward Kummer, Chief Digital Officer, General Motors; and Cara Sylvester, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Target.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Particle Launches A New Way To Own, Collect And Experience Fine Art Through NFTs

Leveraging Blockchain and NFT Technology, Particle is Making Fine Art Ownership Accessible and Inclusive, Removing the Barriers to Entry for Collectors; The Company Has Raised $15 Million in Seed Funding and Has Already Acquired Their First Masterpiece at Auction Leveraging Blockchain and NFT Technology, Particle is Making Fine Art Ownership Accessible and Inclusive, Removing the Barriers to Entry for Collectors.
VISUAL ART
The Associated Press

New Resort Lifestyle Brand NicoBlu Launches With Direct-to-Consumer E-Commerce Site

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021-- NicoBlu, a luxury resort lifestyle brand, founded by Katherine Lantuch, has officially launched with a broad range of tunics, kaftans, dresses and jewelry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118006330/en/. Cassandra Tunic in Whimsical Jungle Toile in Saffron on Lavender Embellished...
APPAREL
dallassun.com

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (the 'Company'), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 11,500,000 units completed on October 15, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about December 3, 2021. Holders of units will need to have their broker contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ('Nasdaq') under the ticker symbol 'FATPU,' and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols 'FATP' and 'FATPW,' respectively.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

EU launches new USD 340bn global connectivity strategy to counter China's BRI

Brussels [Belgium], December 2 (ANI): The European Commission (EC) has announced a new USD 340-billion global strategy to boost sustainable links around the world called Global Gateway, a move being seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "We aim to mobilize investees up to 300 billion...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Beyond Commerce Signs Binding LOI with Elettricars

Attains Exclusive U.S. Rights to Low-Speed Electric Vehicle. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the 'Company'), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce it has executed a binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') with Eletticars (of Italy) to attain the exclusive U.S. rights to its low-speed electric vehicle ('LSEV').
BUSINESS
pocketgamer.biz

Sayollo launches direct-to-consumer in-game marketplace gComm

Israel-based in-game advertising firm Sayollo has moved towards the realms of 360 degree commerce and established its in-game shopping platform, GComm. GComm, short for Gaming Commerce, allows consumers to buy products without leaving games - a first in gaming - by transforming the native game environment into a storefront. Currently,...
VIDEO GAMES
handymantips.org

Improving the Brand Experience of Consumers with the Use of Digital Wayfinding Kiosks

Touch screen kiosks have come a long way over the past few decades. Gone are the days of using paper maps to locate specific locations within buildings or information. Nowadays, all you need is the right device, and everything is accessible within a few touches and swipes. These days, video directions and navigation guides are quickly replacing static maps and images of floor plans on paper. To improve the experience of their clients and raise the organisation’s overall productivity, entrepreneurs and company owners are gradually transitioning towards the full use of technologies like touch screen monitors, and kiosks and other similar devices that are remarkably efficient in their pre-programmed tasks.
RETAIL
geekwire.com

Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy