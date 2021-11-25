GKB launches Yourspex to give new-age experience to consumers

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (the 'Company'), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 11,500,000 units completed on October 15, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about December 3, 2021. Holders of units will need to have their broker contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ('Nasdaq') under the ticker symbol 'FATPU,' and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols 'FATP' and 'FATPW,' respectively.

