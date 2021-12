The headline in the business section of the Oct. 10 Seattle Times caught my eye, “Gratitude Can Help Your Financial Life,” by Liz Weston of Nerd Wallet. I’ve long been aware of the many benefits of a perspective of gratitude, but finances? I read on. One of the core ideas was that gratitude helps us focus on what we have rather than what we lack — which can translate into more saving, comfort with delayed gratification and less drive to overspend to ‘keep up with the Joneses.” Gratitude was also associated with healthy, respectful relationships and good communication between couples finding alignment in financial decisions.

