Protests

Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave

By NOHA ELHENNAWY - Associated Press
 7 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum to renew their demand for...

investing.com

Sudan military reinstates PM Hamdok after deal

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan's military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday and announced the release of all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup. Under an agreement signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamdok will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudanese#Khartoum#Protest Riot#Ap
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Hundreds of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Hundreds of Sudanese protested in the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Thursday, keeping up the pressure on military leaders after they struck a deal to bring back a civilian prime minister deposed in a coup one month ago. Prominent political parties and Sudan’s powerful protest...
PROTESTS
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
SFGate

Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday to demand an end to Serbia's alarming levels of air pollution. The rally came a day after another environmental protest in which demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of the country and scuffled with riot police.
PROTESTS
WRAL

Biden Military Review Leaves Troops Where They Are, for Now

WASHINGTON — Pentagon officials announced the results of a nearly yearlong review of the country’s military presence abroad Monday, but the recommendation included few changes in the positioning of American troops. The report, billed as a “global posture review,” aimed to figure out how to best deploy American troops and...
MILITARY
Advocacy
World
Society
Protests
wcn247.com

Lebanese businesses pay steep price for standoff with Saudis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese have been losing business opportunities and contracts in recent weeks as a result of a diplomatic crisis between their government and Saudi Arabia. At the root of the crisis is Saudi Arabia's years-old regional rivalry with Iran, with Lebanon caught in the middle. Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia and Saudi unease over the group's growing clout also looms large. The current crisis was triggered by Lebanon's information minister who criticized Saudi Arabia's war against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen. Since the comments were made public in October, Saudi Arabia has banned Lebanese imports and suspended some other business deals. It's a severe blow at a time when Lebanon is enduring an unprecedented economic meltdown.
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Despite migrant deaths, Iraqi Kurds still seek out smugglers

RANYA, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi Kurds seem to make up the majority of Middle Eastern migrants seeking to move to Europe these days. Although northern Iraq is more prosperous than the rest of the conflict-scarred country, growing unemployment and frustration over corruption forces many to consider the risky journey. Last month, at least 27 migrants were killed when their flimsy boat sank between France and Britain. Twana Mamand was believed to be among them. In his hometown of Ranya in Iraq's Kurdish region, many talk openly about wanting to make the journey and travel agents help them contact smugglers in Turkey and elsewhere. Others who failed and returned seek to go again. Kurdish authorities say they are powerless to act against the smugglers.
IMMIGRATION
wcn247.com

Libyan court says Gadhafi's son can run for president

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan court has overturned a decision by the country's top electoral body that disqualified the son of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi from running in upcoming presidential elections. Judges in the southern Libyan city of Sabha said that Seif al-Islam Gadhafi should be allowed to to join the field of candidates, Libyan media reported. Last week, Libya’s High National Elections Committee disqualified him from running for president, citing past convictions against him of using violence against protesters. His potential candidacy has stirred controversy across the divided country, where a number of other high-profile candidates have also emerged. It remains unclear whether any further legal challenges could be brought against him.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran issues nuclear deal demands

The Iranian government has delivered a draft list of proposals to European powers, as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington over reviving the beleaguered 2015 nuclear deal entered the fourth day of negotiations. The two draft proposals were introduced on Thursday, a European diplomat confirmed, according to Reuters, presenting a...
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Sudanese Forces Shoot 14 in Deadliest Day Since Military Coup

Sudanese security forces have shot dead at least 14 anti-coup protesters and wounded dozens more, in the bloodiest day since the military seized power on 25 October. The fatalities in Khartoum on Wednesday raised to 38 the death toll from unrest since the military seized power, a pro-democracy doctors’ union said. Hundreds more have been wounded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hamas: Qatar paying public salaries by sending fuel to Gaza

Gaza's Hamas rulers have reached an agreement by which Qatar will resume subsidizing the salaries of public employees by sending fuel to the impoverished territory, a Hamas official said Tuesday.Qatar was contributing to the salaries of some 50,000 employees of the Hamas-run government up until the 11-day war in May by sending suitcases of cash into the territory through Israel. Israel's new government, which was sworn in the following month, vowed to stop that arrangement.Under the deal reached with Qatar and Egypt the wealthy Gulf nation will send fuel to Gaza from Egypt that Hamas can resell in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Belarus targets journalists, activists with mass raids

Authorities in Belarus raided the homes of dozens of journalists and activists Wednesday, according to a human rights group, in what appeared to be the biggest one-day crackdown on dissent in the past three months. Independent journalists, human rights advocates and activists in at least nine large Belarusian cities had phones and computers seized during the searches and were interrogated, the Viasna human rights center reported. In the capital, Minsk authorities targeted 10 people accused of funding antigovernment protests and spreading information deemed extremist. Some 300 chats on the popular messaging app Telegram have been designated extremist by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Greece allowing 17 Turkish nationals to seek asylum

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities say 17 Turkish nationals received permission to enter Greece and apply for asylum there after they crossed the border from Turkey. Greek police said the eight men, four women and five children were temporarily detained at a police station near the border for formal identification on Wednesday. Members of the group had posted a video online that showed them shivering in a field next to a small campfire and requesting assistance in English. In the video, they claimed they had suffered persecution in Turkey but gave no details of the allegations. Turkish authorities have cracked down on alleged supporters of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric following a failed coup in 2016.
IMMIGRATION
wcn247.com

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada are slapping simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus. The EU is taking special aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants. The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent. They've also hit officials responsible for the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.
FOREIGN POLICY
wcn247.com

Poland's lawmakers reject bill seeking to outlaw abortion

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's lawmakers have rejected a civic legislative proposal that would have outlawed abortion as homicide. The vote Thursday to reject the proposal was overwhelming, also because most of the ruling right-wing party lawmakers voted against it. Submitted by an anti-abortion group, the proposal called for up to 25 years in prison or even life sentences for obtaining an abortion or assisting a woman to get one. Under the current conservative government Poland's strict abortion law was tightened further, drawing mass protests. But the main ruling Law and Justice party said the new proposal was extreme and counterproductive. Poland bans abortion except in cases when the woman's health or life is in danger or when the pregnancy results from crime like rape or incest.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

