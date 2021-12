Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. His latest release 'Dhamaka' has been making waves. Since its release, 'Dhamaka' has been trending in the Top 5 Non-English Films worldwide on Netflix. It is also trending in the top 10 in films in 10 countries on the streaming platform including India, UAE, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO