ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea v Manchester United: Last time out

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. United slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool Add More Misery On Everton? Can Arsenal Knock Manchester United Out Of Top Four Race? Steven Gerrard To Outdo Pep Guardiola?

LFCTR writers predict their scores for the midweek Premier League games. Who will come out on top in the Merseyside derby as under pressure Rafael Benitez faces his old club? Will Michael Carrick guide Manchester to three decent results in a row against top four rivals Arsenal? Can Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa make it 3 out of 3 against title favourites Manchester City?
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Predictions: Chelsea & Manchester United win, Liverpool share spoils with Arsenal

After the international break, the Premier League is here with us and GOAL predicts the outcomes of this weekend's matches. After losing to West Ham United, Liverpool will be targeting a win over Arsenal as Manchester United also target maximum points away to Watford after the derby loss to city rivals Manchester City. But what will the results be?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

Watford v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri makes three changes to the side that were beaten 1-0 away at Arsenal before the international break. Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley and Adam Masina come in, while Danny Rose and Ozan Tufan drop to the bench. Juraj Kucka is serving a one-match ban following his dismissal versus Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Villarreal v Manchester United Live Commentary, 23/11/2021

That win means the pressure is off United going into their final group game against Young Boys, and they stay top of the table. It's another big one for them next time out as they face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. Villarreal's final group game is now a must-win for them, regardless of the result in the other match today. They have Barcelona in the league at the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#The Premier League#Reds#Gunnar
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea take on Manchester United in this afternoon’s headline Premier League fixture.The Blues will look to extend their excellent recent form, while the Red Devils continue to regroup after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Michael Carrick is in charge for the time being, but this will be his final game in charge as interim boss, with Ralf Rangnick striking an agreement to take charge for the remainder of the season.FOLLOW LIVE Chelsea vs Manchester United build-up, team news, score and goal updatesThomas Tuchel’s side come into the contest approaching their best form after easily beating Juventus midweek and a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Manchester United v Young Boys may have to be switched to neutral venue

Manchester United’s Champions League match against Young Boys next week may have to be switched to a neutral venue. Switzerland imposed new restrictions on UK arrivals on Saturday night in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, meaning anyone coming from the UK would need to provide a negative Covid test and quarantine for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea paused due to medical emergency in crowd

The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was paused after 13 minutes at Vicarage Road when a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest in the crowd. The referee David Coote called the match to a halt after being alerted to the emergency in the crowd by Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso and matchday stewards.Paramedics rushed to help the person in question while both sets of players returned to the dressing room and waited for definitive news before deciding whether to continue the match. After 20 minutes, the supporter was carried out of the stadium, having been stabilised by the medical staff,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United v Young Boys in Champions League to be played at Old Trafford

Manchester United's Champions League game against Young Boys on 8 December will not move from Old Trafford after Swiss authorities allowed the visitors to skip quarantine on their return. Covid-19 restrictions around the new Omicron variant meant Young Boys were facing 10 days enforced isolation. Uefa rules say a new...
UEFA
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea are taking on Watford this evening at Vicarage Road as the Blues aim to maintain their spot at the top of the table.All three of the title race contenders are in action tonight and all three face testing away trips: second-place Manchester City travel to Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated Aston Villa, while Liverpool face a Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park.FOLLOW LIVE: Watford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea’s fixture is on paper the easiest of the three, but Watford have shown promise recently under Claudio Ranieri, particularly going forwards with the threats of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Josh King...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Unusual’ show from Chelsea after fan’s cardiac arrest halts win – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea side put in an “unusual performance” after Hakim Ziyech’s winner kept them top of the Premier League following a match that was temporarily halted after a medical emergency in the stands.Chelsea won a hard-fought game 2-1 after a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest 12 minutes into the match. Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.When the match resumed it was Chelsea who took the lead, with Mason Mount stroking the ball past Daniel...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy