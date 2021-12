Less than half of people aged 50 and over in some areas of England have yet to receive an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine, including Nottingham, Luton and many parts of London, figures suggest.The lowest take-up is in the London borough of Tower Hamlets where only 34.6% of over-50s are estimated to have had either a booster or third dose.By contrast more than three-quarters of over-50s in Stratford-upon-Avon (76.3%) and Hart in Hampshire (75.4%) are likely to have received the jab.Not everyone in this age group will yet be eligible for an extra dose of vaccine, but the numbers...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO