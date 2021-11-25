ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Hundreds of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM (Reuters) – Hundreds of Sudanese protested in the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Thursday, keeping up the pressure on military leaders after they struck a deal to bring back a civilian prime minister deposed in a coup one month ago. Prominent political parties and Sudan’s powerful...

