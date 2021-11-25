Ogallala wrestling team gives back

IMBLER — When Garrett Burns defeated Central Linn’s Blake Owens by a 6-2 decision last June, he made Imbler wrestling history. Burns dominated the 120-pound weight class and became the first Imbler wrestler to win two individual state titles. The best part for Imbler head coach Doug Hislop is that Burns still has his senior year to build on his legacy. The senior will be the cornerstone of an Imbler wrestling team that has seen a sizable increase in turnout over the last several years.
Under the tutelage of Hall of Fame coach J.D. Alley, the Bulldogs are on the hunt for a 22nd consecutive state trophy. Culver wrestling will soon begin its quest to place at the state championships for the 22nd year in a row. The program has become a revolving door of...
Buford’s wrestling team took second at Saturday’s Buford Invitational, won by Lowndes. Woodward Academy was third. Maddox McArthur, Drew Gorman, Tyler Henley and Talen Thompson won weight class titles for the Wolves, while Ty Gentry and Gavin Pope finished second. J.T. McCullough placed third and Grayson Santee was fifth. Buford’s...
The Chapman High School wrestling team held their Green and White scrimmage on Saturday, Nov. 20. It was the first time in a few years that CHS was able to have a preseason scrimmage. The day was hosted like any other dual: weigh-ins and skin checks one hour before the...
Assignments for area wrestling squads have been announced as they now know their trails to Wells Fargo Arena this season. In class 2A Knoxville and PCM will head to Albia for the sectional with the top two in each weight class heading to Knoxville the following week for districts joining qualifiers from Grinnell. In class 3A Pella and Norwalk will start the postseason road in district competition at Carlisle, while Indianola has been assigned to the district at Johnston. In class 1A Pleasantville along with Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas will head to I-35 for the sectional with the top two in each weight class joining the sectional qualifiers from Ogden at Pleasantville the following week. Sectional meets for class 1A and 2A will be Saturday February 5th while districts for all three classes will be on February 12th.
The Thomasville High School Tigers varsity wrestling team participated Nov. 19 and 20 in the “Gulf Coast Clash” in the Mobile Civic Center. Results from the THS boys: Daniel Steinberg (Ninth Place), Garrett Fullington (10th Place), and Thomas Nelson (11th Place) in their weight divisions. In the elite boys division,...
There are more things to be happy about regarding Williston High wrestling. On Monday, the WDA named Williston the WDA Team of the Week because of how well the team competed on Nov. 20. The website states that the team, “had a solid start to the season with several wrestlers...
On Tuesday night at the Lebanon wrestling Fieldhouse, it was a crowded house as the boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams competed in the annual Black and Gold scrimmage to determine varsity spots. The girls’ team is coming off their second state championship in three years and returns nearly everyone in...
Sherrard: Having won or shared the Three Rivers Conference championship the last three seasons and 10 times in head coach Jeff Garrett's previous 15 years at the helm, the Tigers return a strong senior nucleus from last year's 16-3 squad and should again be one of the teams to beat in the TRAC.
GUYTON — Forty years ago, the Latin rock band Santana released the song “Winning.”. South Effingham’s Santana brothers, Emilio and Enrique Santana, are producing similar wrestling tunes. Just three weeks into the season, freshman Emilio, a 106-pounder, has compiled a 18-0 record, while older brother Enrique, a 160-pound junior, is...
The AHS Lady Tigers Wrestling Team inaugural season kicked off on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The Lady Tigers got their first dual win as a team and beat Fort Smith Southside in the first meet. In individual matches, the team members fared accordingly:. Jaylunn Estes: 1-1 Olivia Tedder: 1-0 Shay...
Coming off a seventh place finish at state last year, the Panther wrestling team boasts its largest roster ever. A total of 46 student-athletes went out for the Powell High School squad this year, including more than 20 freshmen. Despite the young roster, the Panthers return multiple wrestlers with consistent...
Coach Bradley The Southern Boone Girls Wrestling team went to Wright City for their first outing of the year on November 20th. The Eagles took six girls and brought home four second places. Sophomore Callie Bergthold finished her day 2-1 with two falls and took home second place. Sophomore Josey Uhrig finished her day 4-1 and took home second place.
The Brevard High School varsity wrestling team will head into the 2021 season with fire in their hearts with first-year head coach Chad Laney. Laney acknowledges, like all coaches in Transylvania County Schools, how hard COVID-19 related mayhem hit the students, but still praises the team as a group of hard-hitting achievers.
