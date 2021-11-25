Ogallala wrestling team gives back

Assignments for area wrestling squads have been announced as they now know their trails to Wells Fargo Arena this season. In class 2A Knoxville and PCM will head to Albia for the sectional with the top two in each weight class heading to Knoxville the following week for districts joining qualifiers from Grinnell. In class 3A Pella and Norwalk will start the postseason road in district competition at Carlisle, while Indianola has been assigned to the district at Johnston. In class 1A Pleasantville along with Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas will head to I-35 for the sectional with the top two in each weight class joining the sectional qualifiers from Ogden at Pleasantville the following week. Sectional meets for class 1A and 2A will be Saturday February 5th while districts for all three classes will be on February 12th.

