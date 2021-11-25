Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, or Drop Week 11 NFL

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ryan Frederick
Fantasy Football Week 11 Keep, Trade, Drop

As you push to be a playoff contender, or you are preparing for a rebuild, here are the players you should keep, trade, or drop for fantasy football.

With roughly two weeks left until trading is restricted across fantasy football until the offseason, we are going to start seeing some whacky trades happen as teams try to position themselves for a championship run. Next week, we will get desperate and wild as we enter the last week of trading for the 2021 season. However, today will be more thought-provoking ideas that will make you either roll the dice and play the odds or take a small shot in the dark that could pay off for you in the end and be a league-winning type of move for you.

TRADE AWAY: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

This one all depends on your intestinal fortitude and if you could handle the idea of trading away one of the most powerful running backs we have ever seen. Derrick henry continues to break the mold of the position. As one of the biggest bodies to ever play the position, it is hard to imagine that he continually breaks out for big games like he does, leading to last year's 2,000 yard rushing season and putting up nearly 1,000 in just eight games this year before his foot injury that has him sidelined until at least the first round of the playoffs. He will be 28 in January, and with the foot injury now, something to be mindful of going forward, it is plausible that now would be the time for you to sell Henry if you have the guts to pull the trigger. At some point, he will start to fall back down to earth, and now could be your time to capitalize while his value is still at or near the peak of where it will be.

TRADE FOR: Laviska Shenault JR., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

If you are in a good sot and looking for a cheap addition for your championship run, this could be the right move for you. Shenault seemed to have fallen out of favor with Jacksonville for some reason and was running routes behind Jamal Agnew and Dan Arnold. His fantasy value became almost nothing seemingly overnight. However, Agnew suffered an unfortunate season-ending hip injury that will alter the way the Jaguars use Shenault. Almost immediately, we started to see his usage climb back up again, and he led the team in catches in Week 11, which was the first time that had happened since Week 4. The fantasy managers that roster him are assuredly frustrated with his lack of consistency and overall usage in the offense. Trading for Shenault could be a trade worth exploring that could pay dividends for you down the stretch at little cost to your current roster or future draft capital.

KEEP: Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Seeing Akers here might be a bit of a shocker to see. Cam Akers hasn't played all year due to a ruptured Achilles, but what is the outlook on his return? Let's look at Emmanuel Sanders, who might be the best-case study of a successful Achilles return in recent NFL memory. At age 31, he ruptured his Achilles tendon in December of 2018 and was back on the field just eight months later when his original diagnosis was 11 to 12 months before seeing the field. According to a study done in 2017 by Selene Parekh, MD, MBA, Jay Shah, MBA, players who returned following an Achilles injury within nine months of the injury showed much more success in their returns than those who did not. Akers is well on his way to fit within that nine-month window, which will help fantasy managers get a solid gauge on Akers and a possible return for the 2022 NFL season. As we approach our trade deadlines in the 2021 season, though, a manager who is a contender will be looking for ways to set themselves up for 2022 by taking shots in the dark to help bolster their rosters going forward. Hold onto Akers until we have a firm grasp on what he looks like in his return, and if he looks solid in a potential playoff return, you could get a haul for him in the offseason.

The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Player Hospitalized After Going to ER Because of COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
NFL
