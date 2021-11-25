ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Switch Up: Do’s and Don’ts for surviving the next 143 days

By Benjamin Welch, Austin Colbert Switch Up
Aspen Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfidence is key to enjoying your time on the mountain. Well, confidence and a skill set that can only be developed after multiple trips up the hill, potentially taking some lessons and perhaps a beer at the Sundeck to calm the nerves, like before a date or jury duty or church...

www.aspentimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Aspen Times

Stuck in the Rockies: Playing the Slots

The 2021-22 ski season was right around the corner. You could sense it all around town. Yet I didn’t feel quite ready. I needed one final trip to the desert. We all love winter in Aspen. It’s the reason many of us moved here in the first place. But the ski season is long, and through the years I’ve learned the importance of heading into it feeling ready.
ASPEN, CO
9News

Do's and don’ts of fall garden clean-up

DENVER — Saying hasta luego to my garden is always bittersweet, but this sensational fall weather has helped me cross things off my fall to-do list which I find so gratifying. For everything you need to do in your fall garden, there are some things that you shouldn't do, so...
DENVER, CO
fox42kptm.com

The Dos and Don'ts of holiday cooking

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — For those of you who will be filling those big shoes and hosting Thanksgiving this year, here are some dos and don'ts to keep everyone safe at your table. Food safety is a necessity, and the folks at Nebraska Medicine want to make sure the whole...
OMAHA, NE
Q106.5

Flying From BGR for Thanksgiving: Do’s & Don’ts

Do’s first. Do be early. There might well be lines to check in. And lines to clear security. Do be nice. It’ll land well with those you encounter, but it’ll help you not get stressed too. Do be thankful. You’re going somewhere for Thanksgiving. To see family and friends, or...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Aspen, CO
92.7 WOBM

Do’s and Don’ts of Using Bleach

As the saying goes, cleanliness is clarity, and maintaining a clean home can be a foundation to a healthy life. Taking out the trash, doing laundry, wiping down the kitchen, and disinfecting the bathroom may require the use of harsh, sterilizing chemicals such as bleach. Bleach can be beneficial when it comes to cleaning but there are many do’s and don'ts that many people may overlook. Besides keeping our home clean, it's important to use precaution so we can stay happy and healthy. Using bleach incorrectly can lead to the inhalation of toxic fumes, damage to our eyes and skin, or dangerous chemical reactions. Health and safety go hand in hand, and we’re here to help. Remember, keeping your home clean and organized is a practice, not a project.
LIFESTYLE
Aspen Times

Aspen needs back-up plan for drivers

Carolyn Sackariason’s story of the move toward bikes and pedestrians and the elimination of more parking in the core describes a flawed theory (“Bikes and pedestrians over cars envisioned for busy downtown Aspen corridor,” Nov. 29, The Aspen Times). Bikes often just aren’t practical for many in the winter and...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

High Points: 111 acres

It’s better than nothing. When the Aspen Ski Co. announced this week that the 75th Anniversary season would commence as planned on Thanksgiving it was, of course, cause for thanks. After all, something is better than nothing and with the snow-pack thinner than the marshmallows atop the sweet potatoes that some will be serving alongside their holiday turkey, it is an accomplishment to provide locals and guests with any kind of skiing experience.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Ac#Freaks
WSAZ

Pet gift-giving do’s and don’ts

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Dogs can make you healthier, happier, and even keep you safe. Two out of every three American homes have a pet. That number significantly increased during the pandemic. And now that Christmas is around the corner, there may be another rush to add a fluffy or fido to the family. But there are a few things you should think about before gifting a pet this season.
PETS
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs Is Snow-Covered And Ready To Welcome Skiers, Snowboarders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — The start of ski season in the Laurel Highlands is just around the corner. With the hills now snow-covered, Seven Springs is opening up the slopes next weekend. They have been making new snow for the past week thanks to chillier temperatures. They are starting the season with a really solid base on the first part of the mountain that will be opening. OPENING DAY: DEC. 4https://t.co/76HbQ32OCS pic.twitter.com/aE7UOeXJC4 — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 30, 2021 Favorite slopes and trails like Wagner, Fawn Lane and Phillips Run will be opening. Others like Arctic Blast, Santa’s Beard and Upper Lost Boy will open without park features. Lifts like Cortina, Polar Bear and North Face will open too. However, the new Avalanche chairlift, which is supposed to get you uphill in four minutes, will not be opening this weekend. Anticipate a few COVID-19 protocols as well. The slopes will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The lifts open at 8 a.m. for passholders and 9 a.m. for others. Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are planning to open up later in December.
SPORTS
Cumberland Times-News

Donna Gates | Gardening dos, don'ts for holidays, winter

Do place your fresh cut Christmas tree in a stand that has a large enough reservoir for the size of the tree. Check the water level daily to make sure the reservoir does not dry out. Recent studies show that addition of corn syrup, aspirin, or sugar is not necessary.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
MedicineNet.com

How Many Push-ups Should I Do a Day? Benefits & Tips

Push-ups are an effective form of strength training exercise, great for strengthening your core and upper body. They also have the added benefit of requiring little space and no specialized equipment. However, push-ups can be challenging for beginners, since they require a certain amount of core muscle strength. It’s important...
WEIGHT LOSS
Aspen Times

OUTFITTED: Gifts for the Aprés-Skier

As the holiday season comes upon us, finding that perfect gift can be overwhelming as the outdoor market bombards us with more and more product every year. Along with the common problem of your favorite gear-head having everything, it can be nearly impossible to find something new and different to place under the tree. With copious amounts of research and testing, I’ve begun to compile a list of products that I’ve found to be interesting and well-crafted, whether they’re redesigned old favorites, or simply standouts among the masses. In the coming weeks I’ll be shining a light on different categories of outdoor products that I recommend for your burgeoning gift list. Today’s roundup starts with everyone’s favorite winter social time – the event know as après-ski.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Aspen Times

Alpine Aesthetic: Winter gear gets the designer treatment this season

Aspen is surrounded by the most stunning landscapes and vistas in the world and offers unmatched terrain for the most serious of mountain adventurers. But its global reputation as a cosmopolitan playground for the jet-set is largely attributed to designer-forward downtown shopping, jaw-dropping real estate and a cutting-edge wellness community.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Aspen’s local culture on the skids

The “local” culture has changed since COVID-19. The folks who live and work in Aspen can no longer afford to eat in most local restaurants. The best of them closed (Bamboo Bear). We don’t play in our backyard anymore since hiking or biking to Maroon Bells is packed to the point of dangerous.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Mountain Mayhem: Gratitude

The fourth Thursday of November presents a time to step back, reflect, give thanks and give back. This year in my household, the morning of Nov. 25 began by watching the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV with its highly anticipated return to the streets of New York. The spectacle’s abundance of entertainment included the giant character balloons from Snoopy to Star Wars, floats, marching bands, performance groups, clowns and, of course, Santa Claus.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Snowmass briefs: Trails close, COVID testing opens

Sky Mountain Park, other trails closed for the season. Several popular trails in Snowmass Village are now closed for the season to offer a refuge for wildlife through the winter. The seasonal closures apply from the beginning of December through mid-May on most trails in the heart of Sky Mountain...
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy