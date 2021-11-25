ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BBC Three to return as TV channel in February

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Three will return as a TV channel in February - six years after it moved online - regulator Ofcom has confirmed. The channel has since been responsible for major hits including RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Fleabag and Normal People - prompting calls for its resurrection. The broadcasting watchdog...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

BBC Studios Seeks Global Acquisitions Manager For UKTV And Branded Channels

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios is seeking a Global Acquisitions Manager to buy shows for UKTV and its other global channels due to an overload of work. The BBC issued the job advert last week for a “senior buyer with responsibility for sourcing and securing content” for UKTV channels such as Alibi, Dave and Gold along with the likes of BBC First, BBC Earth and BBC Brit – channels that BBC Studios operates outside of the UK. BBC Studios put the creation of the new role down to “the success of our global BBC branded services and our UKTV channels.” The successful candidate will report...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

BBC One’s hit entertainment show This is MY House returns

I loved seeing the way the audience responded to the show. Especially on social media as it was happening. It’s given me the confidence to lean right into the absurd humour this time. Also, I’m proud of the fact it did so well with young audiences. — Richard Bacon, Creator...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Ofcom greenlights BBC Three’s return to linear TV with content conditions

UK regulator Ofcom has given the go-ahead for youth-skewing BBC Three to return to linear TV. BBC Three launched in 2003 as an edgy, youth-skewing linear channel focused on comedy and reality, commissioning break-out hits such as Monkey Dust, Gavin & Stacey and Don’t Tell the Bride. It controversially moved...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ ‘Call My Agent’ Pick Up Gongs at Rose d’Or TV Awards

British television dominated the European Broadcasting Union’s prestigious Rose d’Or TV awards on Monday evening. Among the shows that picked up gongs at the ceremony, which honors international television and audio production outside the U.S., were “Strictly Come Dancing,” the Davina McCall-fronted series “Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace” and “Help,” a drama about the pandemic starring “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer. Meanwhile ITV News correspondent Robert Moore, who fronted the widely praised “Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story” won in two categories: news and current affairs as well as the Golden Rose. Outside the U.K., French comedy “Call My Agent” and Spanish soap...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Sky
Person
Fiona Campbell
Variety

ITV Studios Files ‘Ipcress’ Sales in Asia – ATF News in Brief

PRE-SINGAPORE SALES ITV Studios, the commercial arm of the U.K.’s commercial TV network ITV, has struck a raft of sales and pre-sales deals ahead of the Asia Television Forum & Market that launched Wednesday in Singapore. “The Ipcress File,” a spy thriller from Altitude Film Entertainment, was licensed to Now TV in Hong Kong and the Seven Network in Australia, Lionsgate Play in India and Southeast Asia and TFC in Japan. TFC also acquired adrenaline-fueled thriller “Vigil,” along with TVNZ and BBC Studios in Australia. World Productions’ “Anne,” about an inspirational mother who campaigned for justice following her son’s death at a football...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Orders 5 U.K. Series, Including Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’

Netflix has ordered five new series from its growing U.K. base. Announced Wednesday by Anne Mensah, Netflix’s vice president of U.K. series, the shows will all start shooting across Britain in 2022. The lineup includes a new adaptation of bestselling novel One Day and two series by Sister, the fast-rising production powerhouse behind Chernobyl. “Netflix U.K. is building on success — it’s hard to top the virtuosity and global impact of our existing, award-winning British series — from The Crown, Sex Education and After Life to Top Boy and Fate,” said Mensah. “Add to this an incredible roster of new shows for our members...
TV SERIES
The Independent

BBC journalist Amol Rajan apologises for critical comments about royals

The journalist who fronted a BBC documentary examining the relationship between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex and the media has apologised for critical comments he made about the royal family a decade ago.Amol Rajan 38, described the Duke of Edinburgh as a “racist buffoon” and the Prince of Wales as “scientifically illiterate” in a 2012 article about the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for the Independent newspaper, which he used to edit.The piece described the event as “little more than the industrialisation of mediocrity” and was also critical of William and Harry 1/ In reference to very...
U.K.
Variety

ViacomCBS Signs Diverse U.K. Writers With First Look Deals Ahead of Paramount Plus Launch

Ahead of the early 2022 U.K. launch of Paramount Plus, VIS, a division of ViacomCBS International Studios, has signed five emerging writers from underrepresented groups. One of the main criteria for choosing this group is their “potential to collaborate on distinctive development projects intended for Paramount Plus,” according to a statement from VIS. The five writers will have the opportunity to pitch five ideas to VIS over two years. VIS commits to commissioning at least two projects to the treatment stage of development, and of those at least one will be taken to script. The writers include Morgan Bailey, who was previously...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Bbc Three#Tv Channel#Broadcasting#Uk#Ofcom#Fleabag#Freeview#Freesat#Iplayer#Digital#Culture Media And Sport
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Couple Told To Expect The Worse After Breaking A Protocol, Unlikely To Host Prince William And Kate Middleton On Their U.S. Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were warned not to expect the British media "to play by the rules." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become constant targets of criticisms since they announced their romance in 2016. Things exacerbated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally tied the knot in 2018 and ditched the royal life for good in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals new pastime he couldn't do at London home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

These shows are battling to be the next ‘Game of Thrones’

Everyone wants to be king. “Game of Thrones” might have ended two years ago with a less than crowd pleasing conclusion, but its legacy as the biggest show on TV lives on, and several shows are jockeying to take over that position. Various networks and streamers are putting out big,...
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth 'Erased' Prince Harry? Duke of Sussex Felt So After Christmas Snub [Report]

One royal author believes that Prince Harry felt like he was "erased" from the Royal family during Queen Elizabeth II's 2019 Christmas broadcast. It is known that every year, Her Highness gives an address to the Commonwealth positioned at a desk inside Windsor Castle, covered in photos of loved ones. Royal author Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly regarding the Duke of Sussex's image removed from the table while her highness was filming.
ENTERTAINMENT
manofmany.com

New on Netflix in December 2021

The giving season is officially here and our overlords at Netflix HQ are delivering sackfuls of streaming goodness to get us through the year. And, like a good Christmas dinner, they ain’t straying far from the beaten track. The recipe for what’s New on Netflix in December 2021 is pretty much a rinse and repeat situation, with some old favourites making their way back to the fold while the new series and movies take a backseat. But two titles sit out above all others. Forget socks and jocks, the real gifts on offer this December are season two of The Witcher and the final instalment of Money Heist. The fitting conclusion to La Casa de Papel arrives on December 3, prompting one major question – what the f*ck are we going to watch now?
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Three editions for Seven Days War on sale February 26

Select Vision will put on sale the 26 of February anime movie Seven Days War, will arrive in Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD. When Mamoru, Aya, and their friends decide to run away from home for seven days, their little rebellion turns into an open war against adults. Mamoru Suzuhara is an introverted high school student who spends his days reading military history and strategy books. After learning that the girl he likes, Aya Chiyono, is reluctant to move with her family to Tokyo, he decides to gather the courage to ask her to elope with him. Accompanied by four friends, they decide to hide from the adults in an abandoned coal factory. But after the first day of fun, they come to the surprising conclusion that they are not alone in the factory and they meet Malet, a Thai girl who runs away from the immigration office. When agents from the immigration office break into the scene the next morning, Mamoru and his friends repel them, turning their little rebellion into an open war against adults.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy