The PGA Tour is golf’s most well-known tour, but the best circuit in professional golf might be tucked away on Florida’s Atlantic coastline. Jupiter, Fla. is one of the richest zip codes in the world. It just so happens to be home to many of golf’s biggest and most recognizable names. During the winter months, this tiny zip code is where the game’s biggest stars come to hibernate. They hang out here, fraternize here, and yes, practice here — at one of the many private clubs within driving distance (Tiger Woods hangs out at Medalist in Hobe Sound along with Brooks Koepka and a host of other stars; while others prefer the friendly confines of the Bear’s Club).

JUPITER, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO