Solana price analysis is bullish today. SOL/USD is currently trading at $234. Bearish momentum returned overnight. Solana price analysis shows that the bulls are currently in control of the market. SOL/USD has been up more than 1.98% in the past 24 hours, and it is currently trading at $234. The bullish momentum returned overnight, and we will likely see a new all-time high soon. The main resistance level is at $250, so a break above this level could further increase value. On the downside, support levels can be found at $200 and $180.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO