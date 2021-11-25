ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Loretta Lynn Remembers Her Mom on Anniversary of Her Death: ‘She’s Still My Hero’

By Hunter Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UOnu_0d6ezieE00

The day before Thanksgiving, country music icon Loretta Lynn took to social media to show some gratitude for the woman who brought her into the world. It also marked the day that the “You Ain’t Woman Enough” singer’s mother passed away, 40 years ago.

Lynn, 89, posted a series of heartwarming throwback photos. The pics show Loretta’s mom at her side at various important stages in her life. In the first snap, Lynn holds her two young children while her mother sits nearby. In another photo, Lynn’s mama proudly takes the stage with her during an awards ceremony. However, the most moving part of the post was the message that Lynn wrote in the caption.

In the caption, Lynn writes: “As we look toward Thanksgiving and all our blessings and family get together, today is always bittersweet. We lost our Mommy on this day in 1981. It doesn’t matter how old I get, she’s still my hero. I still miss her.”

Lynn continues by referencing one of her most iconic songs, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and how her mother served as a major inspiration behind the hit. “The woman in my song Coal Miner’s Daughter isn’t a fictional character. She was my best friend, my biggest cheerleader, my counselor, and sometimes my reality check. Mommy was a treasure. She always made do. She never complained.”

And to complete the emotional note, Lynn shares a message of gratitude for her late mother: “When I count my blessings, being her daughter is right up top.”

Another Anniversary Falling Earlier This Month

Earlier this month, Lynn celebrated another anniversary. Her timeless track “You Ain’t Woman Enough” tu rned 55. To celebrate the song’s anniversary, Lynn posted a throwback photo of the album art along with a special note.

She captioned the post: “It’s been 55 years since I put out the record ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough. Lots has changed since then, but some things are still the same!

Loretta Lynn Gives Major Shout Out to Three New Country Music Hall of Fame Members

Earlier this week, Lynn, a Country Music Hall of Fame member, gave a special shout-out to three new inductees. And the new inductees were an absolute country music powerhouse class: Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon, and Hank Williams Jr.

Lynn posted a photo of the three together along with a major congrats. “What a trio! Congrats to these three. I’m tickled pink to see them inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame! Congrats, boys!”

Comments / 4

Sharon Kirkconnell
6d ago

Congratulations Mrs Loretta Lynn! I know the feeling of missing ur mommy! I lossed mine 26 yrs ago & still seems like yesterday! ur words & music have inspired many including me!! ty & ❤❤❤ to u & it's this Thanksgiving day!! GBU & Continue to give us ur beautiful awesome music!!!!A Ky Fan Forever

Reply(1)
3
Related
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty’s Grandchildren Will Celebrate Iconic Partnership With Tribute

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty started their partnership in 1971. Between 1971 and 1975, the duo pressed ten studio albums, seven compilations, and released over a dozen singles. Those singles brought them five consecutive chart-topping hits. Additionally, Twitty and Lynn brought home several CMA, ACM, AMA, and Music City News awards. After all, they were both legends in their own right. So, when they teamed up, they created some truly magical music.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Loretta Lynn Released Her Controversial Song “Rated X” In 1972

Loretta Lynn made a career out of saying things no one else would. And on this date in 1972, she released one of her most controversial songs, “Rated X,” from her 1973 Entertainer of the Year album (which she subsequently released after becoming the first female to win Entertainer of the Year in 1972). It would eventually become her sixth #1 country single as a solo artist. A solo write from Loretta, it didn’t sit well with a lot of […] The post On This Date: Loretta Lynn Released Her Controversial Song “Rated X” In 1972 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Dean Dillon
Person
Loretta Lynn
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Sally Struthers, Gloria From ‘All In The Family’?

Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) was the main attraction of All in the Family, but his daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers) was a firecracker all her own. A feminist through and through, Gloria Stivic (née Bunker) captured the hearts of audiences was she grew from a kind and somewhat dimwitted girl to a quiet but mature young woman over time. Still, as big as it was, All in the Family only represented just one portion of Struthers’ career. What else did she accomplish after making it big?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
KICKS 105

Reba McEntire Looks Back on THAT CMA Awards Red Dress

In 1993, Reba McEntire shocked the CMA Awards audience when she stepped onstage to perform. The country icon was wearing a long red-velvet gown with a (to put it mildly) plunging neckline, accentuated by some well-placed sparkles -- an outfit that, nearly 30 years later, is still talked about often as part of CMA Awards history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Awards Ceremony
Closer Weekly

Meet Clint Howard: Director Ron Howard’s Famous Brother Who Followed in His Footsteps

Director Ron Howard is the man behind some of the biggest blockbuster films of all time like The Da Vinci Code and Apollo 13. His contributions to the world of entertainment are unmatched and have been praised for over six decades. His younger brother, Clint Howard, has been by his side supporting him through it all and even launched a successful show business career of his own.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Andy Griffith Revealed Ron Howard Never Considered Him a Father Figure Despite On-Screen Relationship

Today, Ron Howard is one of the top directors in Hollywood. His directorial credits include Apollo 13, Backdraft, The Da Vinci Code, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and many more. However, his journey to stardom started on the small screen. He and the cast and crew of Happy Days made huge waves in the television world. The show was so popular that its theme song topped the charts and it spawned several spinoff shows, including Mork and Mindy which launched Robin Williams’ career. Additionally, it gave us the phrase, “Jumping the shark.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Daughtry’s Wife Voices Her ‘Pain’ As She Slams ‘Homicide’ Rumors About Daughter’s Death

Chris Daughtry’s wife Deanna responded to ‘false’ rumors that her daughter Hannah’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Chris Daughtry’s wife Deanna has responded to “false” reports that her late daughter’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Hannah Price, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of the Daughtry vocalist, 41, was found dead in her home in Tennessee on Nov. 12, the musician’s rep confirmed. An investigation into the death has since been opened. In an Instagram post shared on Nov. 19, Deanna called homicide rumors untrue and cautioned against “jumping to conclusions.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy