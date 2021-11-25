Loretta Lynn Remembers Her Mom on Anniversary of Her Death: ‘She’s Still My Hero’

The day before Thanksgiving, country music icon Loretta Lynn took to social media to show some gratitude for the woman who brought her into the world. It also marked the day that the “You Ain’t Woman Enough” singer’s mother passed away, 40 years ago.

Lynn, 89, posted a series of heartwarming throwback photos. The pics show Loretta’s mom at her side at various important stages in her life. In the first snap, Lynn holds her two young children while her mother sits nearby. In another photo, Lynn’s mama proudly takes the stage with her during an awards ceremony. However, the most moving part of the post was the message that Lynn wrote in the caption.

In the caption, Lynn writes: “As we look toward Thanksgiving and all our blessings and family get together, today is always bittersweet. We lost our Mommy on this day in 1981. It doesn’t matter how old I get, she’s still my hero. I still miss her.”

Lynn continues by referencing one of her most iconic songs, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and how her mother served as a major inspiration behind the hit. “The woman in my song Coal Miner’s Daughter isn’t a fictional character. She was my best friend, my biggest cheerleader, my counselor, and sometimes my reality check. Mommy was a treasure. She always made do. She never complained.”

And to complete the emotional note, Lynn shares a message of gratitude for her late mother: “When I count my blessings, being her daughter is right up top.”

Another Anniversary Falling Earlier This Month

Earlier this month, Lynn celebrated another anniversary. Her timeless track “You Ain’t Woman Enough” tu rned 55. To celebrate the song’s anniversary, Lynn posted a throwback photo of the album art along with a special note.

She captioned the post: “It’s been 55 years since I put out the record ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough. Lots has changed since then, but some things are still the same!

Loretta Lynn Gives Major Shout Out to Three New Country Music Hall of Fame Members

Earlier this week, Lynn, a Country Music Hall of Fame member, gave a special shout-out to three new inductees. And the new inductees were an absolute country music powerhouse class: Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon, and Hank Williams Jr.

Lynn posted a photo of the three together along with a major congrats. “What a trio! Congrats to these three. I’m tickled pink to see them inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame! Congrats, boys!”