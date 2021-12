When Jack Zhang and his wife Zhaojin Song bought their Marietta home in 2014, they had no idea there was supposed to be a trench in their backyard. Doekes Gunning Homes, the Atlanta developer that built the couple’s four-bedroom ranch house along Jesters Court, was supposed to install a swale — a shallow ditch — between their property and their neighbor’s.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO