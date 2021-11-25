Chief of Department Harrison to retire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Tuesday identified Sgt. David Burch, a seven-year Baltimore Police Department veteran, as the police officer who fatally shot a gunman suspected in a deadly crime spree that left two barbers dead and another man injured. Burch’s identity was released as police and the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division investigate the Nov. 13 shooting that killed Carlos David Ortega, the 38-year-old man police say was behind the shooting deaths of 44-year-old Javier Cotto and 33-year-old Rafael Jeffers. The off-duty sergeant was getting a haircut at Bladi Style Barber Shop on O’Donnell Street shortly after 3 p.m. that day...

