ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Chief of Department Harrison to retire

fox5ny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 30-year career in which he rose through the...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford Police Department Ofc. Silva retires

“Ofc. Paul Silva received his retirement plaque after 28 years of dedicated service to the New Bedford Police Department. Silva was a cadet from April 1, 1990 to June 26, 1993. The next day, he started his career as a police officer until June 28, 2021. We thank you Silva, enjoy your retirement!” -City of New Bedford Police Department.
actionnewsnow.com

New fire chief sworn in for Willows Fire Department

WILLOWS, Calif. - A new fire chief for the Willows Fire Department was sworn in on Tuesday night. At the city council meeting Tuesday, Nathan Monck was sworn in as the new fire chief of the Willows Fire Department. The Willows Fire Department said he has been dedicated to serving...
WILLOWS, CA
abc7amarillo.com

Clovis police chief retiring at end of year

CLOVIS, N.M. — The city of Clovis will have a new police chief in 2022, as Doug Ford is retiring from the Clovis Police Department after more than five years as chief and 24 in the department. Mayor Mike Morris confirmed that Ford let him know of his plans to...
CLOVIS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Harrison
Person
Cadet
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police Chief Martin to retire Dec. 26

PARKERSBURG — Regardless of whether he’s selected as the next Wood County sheriff, Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin will be leaving the department soon. The longest-serving chief in the department’s history will retire effective Dec. 26. “It’s been a good ride for me,” said Martin, who has been with the...
KMBC.com

KCPD Chief Rick Smith confirms he'll retire next year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police Chief Rick Smith confirms that he will retire next year. Smith will be leaving the police department in 2022. The Kansas City Star reported that Smith was forced out. This comes just days after the first-ever Kansas City police officer was convicted for a fatal shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Nypd
WSPY NEWS

Grundy Co. Sheriff Chief Deputy John Nicholson Retires

A long serving law enforcement officer retired from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office this past weekend. Former Chief Deputy John Nicholson spent 28 years at the Flora, Illinois Police Department where he was the police chief for 12 years. Nicholson then decided to come to Grundy County in 2018 to...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Sierra Sun

Truckee Police Chief Randall Billingsley announces retirement

Chief Randall Billingsley has announced his retirement from the Truckee Police Department, effective Dec. 31, after 28 years in law enforcement. This was not planned when he accepted the position last year, but has been made due to a number of private circumstances. This decision was not made lightly, hastily...
TRUCKEE, CA
digmb.com

Manhattan Beach Police Chief Abell to Retire

After 31 years of service to the city of Manhattan Beach, Chief of Police Derrick Abell has announced his retirement, effective December 18, 2021. This announcement marks the culmination of his 33-year career in law enforcement services. Abell has served as Manhattan Beach chief of police since 2018, overseeing approximately...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
WRAL

Embattled Kansas City police chief says he'll retire in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The embattled Kansas City police chief announced Tuesday that he is retiring just four days after a white officer on the force was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting of a Black man. Chief Rick Smith, who has faced repeated calls to resign, will retire in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News19 WLTX

Chapin Police chief retires after a quarter of a century

CHAPIN, S.C. — After a quarter of a century Chapin's Police chief, Seth Zeigler, is retiring at effective November 19. “Chief Ziegler is a respected officer and tremendous leader”, said Mayor David Knight. “I have relied on his sound advice and counsel throughout my tenure as Mayor. Seth has been an esteemed colleague at Town Hall and a shining example of leadership in our community, “ Knight added.
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify Baltimore Officer Who Killed Barbershop Shooting Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Tuesday identified Sgt. David Burch, a seven-year Baltimore Police Department veteran, as the police officer who fatally shot a gunman suspected in a deadly crime spree that left two barbers dead and another man injured. Burch’s identity was released as police and the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division investigate the Nov. 13 shooting that killed Carlos David Ortega, the 38-year-old man police say was behind the shooting deaths of 44-year-old Javier Cotto and 33-year-old Rafael Jeffers. The off-duty sergeant was getting a haircut at Bladi Style Barber Shop on O’Donnell Street shortly after 3 p.m. that day...
BALTIMORE, MD
wbaa.org

After ten years as police chief, Lafayette’s Patrick Flannelly to retire

The city of Lafayette announced the appointment of a new police chief Monday, set to begin after current Chief Patrick Flannelly’s upcoming retirement. Captain Scott Galloway, one of five candidates interviewed by Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski for the job, will take over the department in March 2022. He has served on the LPD force since 1998.
13abc.com

TFRD Chief Byrd set to retire, take new spot with city

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in more than three years, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department will have a new face leading the way. Chief Brian Byrd is set to retire from the position on December 10, first being named chief in August 2018. Byrd will move into a new position with the City of Toledo as the Public Safety Director.
KCTV 5

New details about agreement regarding Chief Smith's retirement

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has learned new details about the agreement reached on Police Chief Rick Smith's retirement. Smith met with Mayor Lucas and the chair of the Police Commission Monday morning. A letter addressed to Chief Smith spells out the agreement that was reached. It says...
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy, who has served as the city’s top cop for less than a year, has announced he will retire early next year. McCoy, who was appointed as Anchorage’s first Black chief of police earlier this year, announced his retirement in an online community alert from the Anchorage Police Department on Tuesday evening. He will retire effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy