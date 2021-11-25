Chief of Department Harrison to retire

“Ofc. Paul Silva received his retirement plaque after 28 years of dedicated service to the New Bedford Police Department. Silva was a cadet from April 1, 1990 to June 26, 1993. The next day, he started his career as a police officer until June 28, 2021. We thank you Silva, enjoy your retirement!” -City of New Bedford Police Department.
Chief of Police Jeff Spivey is retiring at the end of January 2022 after 35 years of service with the City of Irving. Assistant Chief Darren Steele will serve as Interim Police Chief upon Spivey’s retirement. Chief Steele will continue the steady leadership and strong customer service tenets from Irving...
WILLOWS, Calif. - A new fire chief for the Willows Fire Department was sworn in on Tuesday night. At the city council meeting Tuesday, Nathan Monck was sworn in as the new fire chief of the Willows Fire Department. The Willows Fire Department said he has been dedicated to serving...
CLOVIS, N.M. — The city of Clovis will have a new police chief in 2022, as Doug Ford is retiring from the Clovis Police Department after more than five years as chief and 24 in the department. Mayor Mike Morris confirmed that Ford let him know of his plans to...
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Forest Acres honored it's police chief, Gene Sealy, on Friday ahead of his retirement scheduled for January. Sealy has been with the Forest Acres police department for nearly 50 years and was the city's chief for 28 years. “Not an easy decision to retire after all...
PARKERSBURG — Regardless of whether he’s selected as the next Wood County sheriff, Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin will be leaving the department soon. The longest-serving chief in the department’s history will retire effective Dec. 26. “It’s been a good ride for me,” said Martin, who has been with the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police Chief Rick Smith confirms that he will retire next year. Smith will be leaving the police department in 2022. The Kansas City Star reported that Smith was forced out. This comes just days after the first-ever Kansas City police officer was convicted for a fatal shooting.
A long serving law enforcement officer retired from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office this past weekend. Former Chief Deputy John Nicholson spent 28 years at the Flora, Illinois Police Department where he was the police chief for 12 years. Nicholson then decided to come to Grundy County in 2018 to...
Chief Randall Billingsley has announced his retirement from the Truckee Police Department, effective Dec. 31, after 28 years in law enforcement. This was not planned when he accepted the position last year, but has been made due to a number of private circumstances. This decision was not made lightly, hastily...
After 31 years of service to the city of Manhattan Beach, Chief of Police Derrick Abell has announced his retirement, effective December 18, 2021. This announcement marks the culmination of his 33-year career in law enforcement services. Abell has served as Manhattan Beach chief of police since 2018, overseeing approximately...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The embattled Kansas City police chief announced Tuesday that he is retiring just four days after a white officer on the force was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting of a Black man. Chief Rick Smith, who has faced repeated calls to resign, will retire in...
NEW YORK - The savage attack of a female correction officer last month appeared to have prompted the acting commissioner of the state prison system to issue a memo about a trend of "extremely disturbing assaults," said the union that represents officers. Officer Adrea Adamczyk, a five-year veteran at the...
CHAPIN, S.C. — After a quarter of a century Chapin's Police chief, Seth Zeigler, is retiring at effective November 19. “Chief Ziegler is a respected officer and tremendous leader”, said Mayor David Knight. “I have relied on his sound advice and counsel throughout my tenure as Mayor. Seth has been an esteemed colleague at Town Hall and a shining example of leadership in our community, “ Knight added.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Tuesday identified Sgt. David Burch, a seven-year Baltimore Police Department veteran, as the police officer who fatally shot a gunman suspected in a deadly crime spree that left two barbers dead and another man injured.
Burch’s identity was released as police and the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division investigate the Nov. 13 shooting that killed Carlos David Ortega, the 38-year-old man police say was behind the shooting deaths of 44-year-old Javier Cotto and 33-year-old Rafael Jeffers.
The off-duty sergeant was getting a haircut at Bladi Style Barber Shop on O’Donnell Street shortly after 3 p.m. that day...
The city of Lafayette announced the appointment of a new police chief Monday, set to begin after current Chief Patrick Flannelly’s upcoming retirement. Captain Scott Galloway, one of five candidates interviewed by Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski for the job, will take over the department in March 2022. He has served on the LPD force since 1998.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in more than three years, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department will have a new face leading the way. Chief Brian Byrd is set to retire from the position on December 10, first being named chief in August 2018. Byrd will move into a new position with the City of Toledo as the Public Safety Director.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has learned new details about the agreement reached on Police Chief Rick Smith's retirement. Smith met with Mayor Lucas and the chair of the Police Commission Monday morning. A letter addressed to Chief Smith spells out the agreement that was reached. It says...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy, who has served as the city’s top cop for less than a year, has announced he will retire early next year. McCoy, who was appointed as Anchorage’s first Black chief of police earlier this year, announced his retirement in an online community alert from the Anchorage Police Department on Tuesday evening. He will retire effective Feb. 1, 2022.
