AT&T, Verizon offer to reduce 5G power

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity. Verizon Business is enhancing its Network as a Service (NaaS) digitization strategy with the addition of Cisco managed SD WAN services, including options for 4G/5G connectivity. Automation, artificial intelligence, 5G and Real Time Enterprise (RTE)1 present new requirements and complexities, which test the limits of legacy information technology (IT) infrastructures. With these new solutions, enterprises can leverage Verizon’s 4G and 5G networks, as well as the network as a service strategy, giving them the ability to scale, adopt the latest technology and remain agile to meet ever-changing customer demands.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO