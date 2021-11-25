ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T, Verizon offer to reduce 5G power

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS heavyweights AT&T and Verizon reportedly offered to limit power generated from 5G towers for a period of six months while regulators assess the effects of next-generation signals on aircraft sensors, following concerns raised by the aviation industry. In a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)...

Paul Feasal
5d ago

I am just wandering what devices on the planes is the 5G effecting? This can also be an indication of ingress with the wiring for the devices they are using too. Meaning the wiring is exposed and needs to be replaced.

