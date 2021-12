It’s the morning after Thanksgiving and I still am very full from yesterday’s showing. I think, and I don’t think I’m breaking any ground here, but stuffing is the most filling part of Thanksgiving meals. Well, I love stuffing smothered in gravy and I had a lot of it. I’m sure I’ll be fine but maybe think about me a little bit today. This type of indigestion brings a lot of different thoughts such as what do the Miami Dolphins, YOUR, Miami Dolphins have to do beat the Carolina Panthers and keep ascending towards “in the hunt territory.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO