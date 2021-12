US lawmakers scrambled Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown as Republicans stalled a bill to fund federal agencies in a bid to derail President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. With the clock ticking down to the Friday-Saturday midnight deadline, the House was expected to send a stopgap measure to the Senate that would keep the government open until February 18, with cross-party backing. Biden voiced confidence that a damaging closure would be averted, telling reporters that "there is a plan in place unless someone decides to be totally erratic." But hardline Senate Republicans have threatened to hold up the legislation over their opposition to Biden's unrelated order that large companies mandate Covid-19 vaccinations or regular testing for workers.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO