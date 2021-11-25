ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Panthers

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago

Five things the streaking Miami Dolphins (4-7) need to do to win their fourth game in a row, and beat the Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 12:

Limit Panthers QB Cam Newton’s scrambling

Newton, who had been unemployed recently after New England released him at the end of training camp this summer, returned to starter status in his second game with the Panthers last Sunday and completed 21-of-27 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for another 46 yards on 10 carries in the loss. The last time Newton played a Josh Boyer defense he completed 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards, and racked up a game-high 15 carries for 75 yards and two rushing scores in the Patriots’ 21-11 win over Miami during the 2020 season. The Dolphins will likely utilize their safety heavy packages, and three linebacker packages to counter Newton’s speed and scrambling ability, which has led to 5,458 rushing yards and 72 touchdowns on the ground during his career.

Protect QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa has shown he can lead Miami to scoring drives when given time to execute the offense. The Dolphins delivered the second sack-free game of the season last Sunday against the Jets, but plenty of that had to do with Tagovailoa’s knack for getting the ball out his hands quickly and avoiding pressure. If the Dolphins offensive line can recreate that type of protection against a physical and aggressive defense like the one Carolina possesses (30 sacks in 2021) then Tagovailoa should have a chance to make impactful plays. Opposing quarterbacks have a 89.4 passer rating against the Panthers, who have pulled down eight interceptions.

Score 21 or more points

Dolphins have scored more than 21 points four times this season, and two of those games resulted in losses. But the offense appears to be on an upswing with Tagovailoa at the helm, and with receiver Mack Hollins being given a larger role. The Dolphins are converting 42 percent of their third-down opportunities, which is slightly above the NFL average (40.1 percent), and have turned 56 percent of red-zone opportunities into touchdowns (59.6 percent is the NFL average). The Panthers defense is allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 69 percent of red-zone opportunities. Only five teams have been worse.

Contain Panthers tailback Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey, who is one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive playmakers when healthy, has been limited by a hamstring injury this season. He’s played in six games, and is averaging 67.8 rushing yards and 57.2 receiving yards per game. He handles the ball 21 times per contest this season, which means Carolina’s offense runs through him when he plays. Linebacker Jerome Baker has typically handled the coverage duties when it comes to tailbacks, but this might be an assignment that fellow linebacker Duke Riley is better suited for. The Dolphins have called on the former LSU standout more often in recent games, and the task doesn’t seem too big for him.

Rush for 100 yards

The Dolphins gained more than 100 rushing yards for the third time all season, and more importantly, the balance Miami’s rushing attack provided the offense kept the Jets defense off balance. Carolina has a much better defense, one that holds opponents to 288.7 yards per game, which is 61.7 yards lower than the NFL average. Carolina’s opponents are averaging 114 rushing yards per game, and 4.3 per carry. Duke Johnson’s inclusion into Miami’s offense (4 carries for 18 yards in his debut last Sunday) could serve as a catalyst and help the Dolphins improve on their dismal 3.4 yards per carry average.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13

The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
NFL
Mercury News

Kelly: What’s Mike Gesicki’s future with the Miami Dolphins? | Commentary

Let’s define who Mike Gesicki is so we can get this out of the way. He’s a dynamic athlete. The Miami Dolphins knew this when they selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft, following his eye-opening NFL Combine performance. He’s spent the past two and half seasons...
NFL
OCRegister

Omar Kelly: Mack Hollins’ hustle and mindset inspire Dolphins

Want to be entertained and inspired while watching an NFL game?. Then watch Miami Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins — No. 86 on the field, and soon to be No. 1 in your heart — perform what many football insiders label the hardest task in the sport to do. There are...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Grades for Dolphins’ win over Jets; plus stock up and stock down

The Miami Dolphins appear to be hitting their stride. The defense has tightened, and the offense seems to be executing at a respectable level with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm. That’s the best way to explain how the Dolphins (4-7) delivered the team’s third-straight win with a 24-17 victory over the New York Jets. The one concerning aspect about the team the past few weeks is that Miami has ...
NFL
FanSided

3 things the Miami Dolphins need to do in order to beat the Panthers

It’s the morning after Thanksgiving and I still am very full from yesterday’s showing. I think, and I don’t think I’m breaking any ground here, but stuffing is the most filling part of Thanksgiving meals. Well, I love stuffing smothered in gravy and I had a lot of it. I’m sure I’ll be fine but maybe think about me a little bit today. This type of indigestion brings a lot of different thoughts such as what do the Miami Dolphins, YOUR, Miami Dolphins have to do beat the Carolina Panthers and keep ascending towards “in the hunt territory.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
Palm Beach Daily News

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers: How do the experts see it?

For both the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, a certain quarterback seems to make the difference. For the Dolphins (4-7), having Tua Tagovailoa out there has given them a road to victory, as he's been out there for all four wins, including Miami's current three-game winning streak. Tagovailoa looked especially strong last week, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 win over the New York Jets.
NFL
arcamax.com

Omar Kelly: Dolphins can't afford for winning ways to mask glaring issues

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Let’s play the “what if game” for one minute with the hopes that it might provide some clarity on the 2021 Miami Dolphins season, and the lessons we should be taking from it. If the resurgent Dolphins had received the calls and bounces they didn’t get...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins could get their injured centers back ahead of game against Giants; Phillip Lindsay held out Thursday

Both of the Miami Dolphins’ top centers, who are on injured reserve, are practicing this week with the possibility they could be activated ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the New York Giants. Michael Deiter, the team’s starting center when everyone’s healthy, is on his second week back at practice since being designated for return. The team will likely make a decision Saturday on ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins-Giants predictions: Will Miami bolster improbable playoff chances?

Dolphins (5-7) vs. Giants (4-7), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 4 1/2 points. Over/under: 40. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 7-5): Dolphins 23, Giants 10 This front end of an easy, New York-New York doubleheader at Hard Rock Stadium looks especially inviting. The Giants have offensive problems (10 and 13 points the last two weeks) even before you get to ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy