People on the move

Architecture

Dakota Clifford was promoted to associate at Charlan Brock Architects, Maitland.

Martin Lehr was promoted to associate at Charlan Brock Architects, Maitland.

Christopher Lanave was promoted to associate at Charlan Brock Architects, Maitland.

Ximena Carrier was promoted to associate at Charlan Brock Architects, Maitland.

Toan Tran was promoted to associate at Charlan Brock Architects, Maitland.

Banking

Lex Ford was appointed president at Climate First Bank.

Jeff Cowherd was appointed executive vice president/senior lender at Climate First Bank.

Employment

Lorri Shaban was appointed vice president of strategic partnerships at CareerSource Central Florida.

Becca Bides was appointed vice president of strategic communications at CareerSource Central Florida.

Hospitality

Jonathan Raz was appointed as hotel manager of Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.

Real estate

Jennifer Fernandez was hired as sales associate/office manager at Orlando Regional Realty, Orlando, The Village at Hunters Creek.

Kristin Hibner Dains was hired as a sales associate at Orlando Regional Realty, Orlando, The Village at Hunters Creek.

