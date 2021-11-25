Season wrap up, Lobos Volleyball

After receiving a bid for the Division III NCAA Tournament early last week, Swarthmore men’s soccer fell to the Stevens Ducks in the first round of the tournament this past Saturday. The match took place at Tufts University, located in the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts. The teams were evenly matched entering the game, with nearly identical records over the course of the season. During the contest, both sides had good opportunities to score, but the score was locked at 0-0 throughout regulation. However, it was the Ducks that finally scored in the 88th minute of the match. After that goal, Swarthmore threw everything it could at Stevens in an effort to get the equalizer in the final few minutes of play, but the Garnet were unable to find the back of the net. The game took almost four hours to complete as it was interrupted midway through the second half by a lengthy weather delay.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO