Motorcyclist dies after crash near Lake Nona, OPD says

By Lisa Maria Garza, Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after a crash near Lake Nona, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The deadly crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a motorcyclist made a left turn on Narcoossee Road, north of Dowden Road, and was struck by a vehicle, agency spokesperson Lt. Charles Crosby said in a statement.

On Monday, the motorcyclist was identified as 34-year-old Robert Mapps.

Mapps died at the scene, Crosby said, but no information was released about the condition of the vehicle’s driver. OPD is investigating the crash.

Orlando Sentinel

