This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Amazon may be one of the last retailers to announce its Black Friday deals, but the prices that are available now seem to make it worth the wait. The online retail giant has announced huge discounts on nearly all of its own devices, including the Echo, Fire TV, Ring hardware and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO